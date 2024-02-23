Xiaomi 14 Ultra with Leica imaging, Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 goes official

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has unveiled its premium flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, in its home country. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the smartphone boasts a 50-megapixel based quad-camera setup that it has co-engineered with the German optics brand Leica.

While the smartphone is currently available only in China, it is set to go global at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that is commencing from February 26. The premium flagship smartphone from Xiaomi will be joined by the other two models in the series, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Of these three, Xiaomi 14 is coming to India next month, the company has announced.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage

16GB RAM + 1TB storage

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specifications