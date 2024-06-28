Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Honeywell-branded wireless speakers launched in India by Secure Connection

Secure Connection is a Hong Kong-based electronic products manufacturer and official brand licensee of Honeywell

Honeywell Trueno U300, Suono P300 and P400

Honeywell Trueno U300, Suono P300 and P400

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hong Kong-based global electronic products manufacturer Secure Connection has expanded its India presence with a new personal audio product range, including three wireless Bluetooth speakers, under Honeywell branding. The newly launched speakers include Suono P300 and P400 under the Platinum series and Trueno U300 in the Ultimate Series. The company said that all three speakers offer versatility in use alongside durability features.

Honeywell Bluetooth speaker: Price and availability
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Priced at Rs 1,149 onwards, Honeywell's range of new Bluetooth speakers are now available in India at select retail outlets and e-commerce platforms Amazon India.

Honeywell Suono P300 and P400: Details

The Suono P300 has a 52mm audio driver that the company said ensures fine high frequency sound and deep bass in a stereo sound output. The speaker offers 10W of output power with the company claiming up to nine hours of playtime on a single charge. The speaker also comes with IPX4 rating for resistance against water ingress.

The Suono P400 speaker, on the other hand, has a bigger 78mm driver and offers 15W of output power. The speaker comes with IPX6 rating and gets RGB lights encircling the bass woofers.

Both the speakers support Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and charge over the USB Type-C port. The speakers come with a built-in SD card slot and 3.5mm aux port for wired connectivity. The Honeywell Suono P300 and P400 Bluetooth speakers get Smart Talk features for hands-free accessibility and control.

More From This Section

OnePlus Pad Pro

OnePlus Pad Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 unveiled: Specs, features

Lenovo Legion Go

Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console launched in India at Rs 89,990

Vivo T3 Lite 5G

Vivo T3 Lite budget 5G smartphone with 50MP AI camera launched in India

Realme Buds Air6 Pro

Realme Buds Air6 Pro earphones go on sale: Price, introductory offers, more

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G goes on sale at 12 pm: Price, introductory offers


Honeywell Trueno U300: Details

The new entrant into the brand’s Platinum series, the Trueno U300 speaker features dual audio drivers of 78mm that the company said enables premium stereo sound with clear audio reproduction. The Bluetooth speaker gets 20W of output power and offers up to a total of 13 hours of playback time on a single charge. The Trueno U300 also gets IPX6 rating for resistance against water ingress.

Similar to the platinum series speakers, the Trueno U300 speaker gets support for Bluetooth V5.3 and USB-C charging. The speaker also gets a microSD card Slot and 3.5mm aux support.

Also Read

Honeywell launches electronic product lab in Hyderabad

Honeywell Automation shares rally 8%, hit 52-week high amid strong Q4 show

PremiumAshish Gaikwad, Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Automation at Honeywell India

Key acquisitions to expand footprint in India's energy sector: Honeywell

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Honeywell Automation Q3 results: Profit jumps to Rs 128 cr on govt spending

Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell India

Honeywell eyes 30% revenue growth from its Impact brand: Ashish Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Delhi airport roof collapse: TMC alleges PM Modi's guarantee 'crumbling'

Topics : Honeywell Bluetooth audio devices wireless sound devices Technology gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon