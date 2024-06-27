Business Standard
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G goes on sale at 12 pm: Price, introductory offers

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be available online on the company's India website, Store app, and e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at select retail stores

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase in India on June 27, from 12 pm onwards. The budget smartphone from the Chinese electronics maker will be available in Mega Blue and Super Silver colour variants. There is another India exclusive colour variant, named Ultra Orange, which will be available for purchase on a later date.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G boasts an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-600) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. Moreover, it supports reverse charging that enables it to charge supported accessories using its built-in battery capacity.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 22,999
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Availability and offers

From 12 pm onwards on June 27, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G will be available on the OnePlus India website, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and at select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI bank and OneCard credit cards. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to 6 months from select banks.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Specification
  • Display: 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2100nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-600) primary with OIS + 2 MP depth sensor
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, reverse charging
  • OS: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Colours: Mega Blue, Super Silver, Ultra Orange

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

