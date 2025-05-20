China’s Huawei has launched its new MateBook Fold, a sleek laptop with a foldable display, in its home country. According to the company, the laptop is just 7.3mm thick when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded. It features a flexible 18-inch OLED display fitted in the size of a 13-inch laptop.
It boots on HarmonyOS 5 and will be shipped with 32GB RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The Huawei MateBook Fold starts in China at a price of CNY 23,999.
Huawei MateBook Fold Extraordinary Master: Details
The new Huawei MateBook Fold features an innovative double-layer OLED flexible display capable of transitioning between two form factors—unfolded at 18 inches and folded at 13 inches. The screen supports a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and boasts a high resolution of 3296 x 2472 when unfolded. The folded resolution drops slightly to 2472 x 1648. With support for HDR, peak brightness reaches 1,600 nits, and the panel also comes with TUV Rheinland certification.
Audio is handled by a combination of three 2W speakers and three 1W speakers, enhanced by Huawei Sound technology for an improved acoustic experience. For video calls and selfies, the laptop features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
It comes with 32GB RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. Powering the laptop is a 74.69Wh lithium polymer battery (6,400mAh), which supports Huawei’s 140W Super Fast Charging via the included power adaptor.
Regarding the build, the new MateBook Fold has a lightweight body weighing approximately 1.16 kg, excluding the keyboard, which itself weighs around 0.29 kg.
Huawei MateBook Fold Extraordinary Master: Specifications
- Display: 18-inch double-layer OLED when unfolded, 13-inch when folded, resolution of 3296 × 2472 (unfolded) and 2472 × 1648 (folded), 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio, HDR support, TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certified, 1600 nits peak brightness
- Operating System: HarmonyOS 5
- RAM: 32GB
- Storage: 1TB SSD
- Webcam: 8MP front-facing camera.
- Battery and Charging: 74.69Wh lithium polymer battery, supports 140W Huawei Super Fast Charging
- Dimensions: 382.5 × 288.5 × 7.6mm (unfolded), 288.5 × 193.7 × 14.9mm (folded).
- Weight: 1.16kg (excluding keyboard), 0.29kg (keyboard)