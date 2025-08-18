Monday, August 18, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Honor X7c 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched: Know price, specs

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Honor has launched the X7c 5G smartphone in India, priced at Rs 14,999. Available on Amazon India, the smartphone will go on a sale from August 20. It will be available in two colour options – Forest Green and Moonlight White.

Honor X7c 5G: Details

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 850 nits peak brightness. It is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance and comes with five-star drop resistance protection. The device weighs 193g and includes dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the Honor X7c 5G is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. 
 
 
On the optics front, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera with 3x zoom and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it carries a 5MP front camera. AI-assisted photography tools enhance image clarity and colour accuracy.
 
The Honor X7c 5G packs a 5,200mAh battery with 35W fast charging. Honor claims up to 24 hours of online streaming, 59 hours of music playback, and 46 hours of calling. The device also includes an Ultra Saving mode, which can deliver up to 75 minutes of calls with just 2 per cent battery. 

Honor X7c 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 850 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5,200mAh, 35W fast charging
  • OS: MagicOS 8.0 (Android 14)
  • Protection: IP64 rating, five-star drop resistance
  • Weight: 193g

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

