ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra unveiled with on-device AI features: Specs, details

Taiwanese electronics brand ASUS has launched its new flagship Zenfone 12 Ultra smartphone. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip, the smartphone comes equipped with a suite of artificial intelligence features that run locally for enhanced privacy. Other notable features include a 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser on the primary 50MP camera, Qi 1.3 wireless charging support, WiFi 7 support and more.
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: AI features
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra features a suite of AI features that the company said improves the imaging capabilities of the smartphone. This includes:
- AI Tracking: Keeps the subject, whether human or pet, perfectly centred in videos.
- AI Portrait Video 2.0: Creates cinematic-quality videos with customisable bokeh effects.
- AI Voice Clarity: Reduces environmental noise in real-time, enhancing voice clarity during video recording.
Leveraging the neural processing unit (NPU) on the Snapdragon eight Elite chip, ASUS has integrated the Meta Llama 3 8B language model into the smartphone for on-device summarisation. Additionally, the company stated that all ASUS-developed AI tools can operate locally on the device for data privacy. These tools include:
- AI Transcript 2.0: Transcribes and summarises meetings, identifies multiple speakers, and translates results into different languages.
- AI Article Summary: Condenses web articles into concise summaries.
- AI Document Summary: Quickly distils the essence of PDFs, Word files, and more.
- AI Call Translator 2.0: Provides real-time translations during phone or IM app calls.
- Google Circle to Search: Offers instant search capabilities by circling areas on the display.
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch SAMSUNG Flexible AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate for gaming, LTPO (1 to 120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: up to 512GB UFS 4.0
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony Lytia 700 (updated gimbal stabiliser) + 13MP Ultra-wide + 32MP telephoto (3x zoom) (OIS)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5500mAh
- Charging: 65W wired, Qi 1.3 wireless charging
- Weight: 220g
- Thickness: 8.9mm
- Protection: IP68