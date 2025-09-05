Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola Moto book 60 Pro with Intel Core Ultra chip launched: Price, specs

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro with Intel Core Ultra chip launched: Price, specs

The Moto book 60 Pro laptop is now available on Motorola's official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart, starting at Rs 64,990

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Lenovo-owned Motorola has expanded the Moto Book 60 series with the launch of the Moto Book 60 Pro laptop in India. It features a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution and is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 series processor. The company said that the Moto book 60 Pro comes with ‘Smart Connect,’ which allows multi-device integration with features like cross-device control, swipe to stream and more.

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro: Price, offers and availability

  • 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage (Intel Core Ultra 5): Rs 64,990 
  • 32GB RAM + 512GB storage (Intel Core Ultra 7): Rs 80,990 
  • Colours: Pantone-curated Wedgewood and Bronze Green
As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing Motorola Moto book 60 Pro can get a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards. The device is now available on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets. 
 

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro: Details

The Motorola Moto book features a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour accuracy. Weighing 1.39kg, the laptop features an aluminium construction that is said to be durable, as well as scratch and dent-resistant. The Moto book 60 Pro has also received military-grade certification MIL-STD-810H for durability.

The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors, coupled with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. It comes equipped with a 60Wh battery and supports 65W charging.
 
The device offers AI optimisation for enhancing multitasking and productivity. Additionally, the laptops come with Smart Connect, offering several features that allow users to operate tablets directly from the laptop (Cross Control), transfer app activities to a larger screen (Swipe to Stream), and share files instantly across devices (File Transfer). For audio, it is paired with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. 

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro: Specifications 

  • Display: 14-inch OLED, 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 / Ultra 5
  • Graphics: Integrated 
  • Storage: 512GB
  • RAM: Up to 32GB DDR45
  • Camera: FHD 1080p, IR with Privacy Shutter
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos stereo speakers
  • Battery: 60Wh 
  • Charging: 65W
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 4
  • OS: Windows 11 Home 
  • Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.1 TMDS
  • 1x Headphone, microphone combo jack (3.5mm), 1x microSD card reader
  • Dimension: 12.33 x 8.7 x 0.67 inches
  • Weight: from 1.39Kg
  • Protection: MIL-STD-810H
 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

