Apple debuts M3 chips-powered MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac: Price, specs, more

Apple on October 31 debuted the 2023 MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac, both powered by the M3 series chips that it announced alongside. The M3 series comprises the M3, M3 Max, and M3 Pro. The MacBook Pro M3 is offered multiple configurations with up to 128GB unified memory in 14-inch and 16-inch display options, starting at Rs 169,900.

The 24-inch iMac, powered by the M3 chipset, is offered in 8-core GPU and 10-core GPU configurations at Rs 134,900 onwards. It supports up to 24GB unified memory and will be available in seven different colour options – green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

Both the MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac are now available for pre-order on Apple India online store, with availability starting November 7 at authorised Apple stores and select retailers.

Apple M3: What is new

The M3 line comprises the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. All three processors are based on the 3nm architecture. The baseline M3 chip supports up to 24GB unified memory. The M3 Pro and M3 Max support up to 36GB and 128GB unified memory configurations, respectively. Apple said the M3 chips feature Dynamic Caching technology for GPU that allocates exact amounts of local memory needed for a specific task. These processors also get hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better graphic rendering. Below are the chips configurations:

M3: 8-core CPU (4 performance + 4 efficiency) + 10-core GPU

M3 Pro: 12-core CPU (6 performance + 6 efficiency) + 18-core GPU

M3 Max: 16-core CPU (12 performance + 4 efficiency) + 40-core GPU

MacBook Pro: Specification

The 2023 MacBook Pro is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch displays. The 14-inch display model is offered in M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max configurations, whereas the 16-inch is offered only in the M3 Pro and M3 Max configurations. Apple said the new MacBook Pro line has a recycled aluminium enclosure and sports a Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness for viewing HDR content and up to 600 nits for SDR content. It runs on the macOS Sonoma, which features a Game Mode that reduces latency for wireless accessories.



24-inch iMac: Specification

The 24-inch iMac is available only with the baseline M3 chipset. It sports a 4.5K resolution retina display with P3 wide colour gamut and up to 500 nits of brightness. Similar to the MacBook Pro, the 24-inch iMac runs on the macOS Sonoma. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.3 for wireless connectivity, and up to four USB Type-C ports (including two Thunderbolt ports) and a Gigabit Ethernet standard on select models. Apple has added a 1080p inbuilt camera and a six-speaker system that supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.