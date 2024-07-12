Redmi 13: Xiaomi's budget 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers

The Redmi 13 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched at the company’s 10-year anniversary event on July 9, the Redmi 13 5G boasts a 6.79-inch display, which the company said is the biggest in the price segment. The smartphone is available with introductory offers on Xiaomi online store, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets. Follow for details:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499 Colours: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink

Redmi 13 5G: Introductory offers

Customers can avail Rs 1,000 discount on select bank cards. Alternatively, Xiaomi is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000, on top of the exchange value of the older smartphone, on trade-in deals.

Redmi 13 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch FHD+ Display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

RAM: 6GB and 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 108MP primary + 2MP depth sensor

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5030mAh

Charging: 33W wired

OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Protection: IP53, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Along with the Redmi 13 5G, Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi Buds 5C wireless earbuds. These are also available for purchase in the sale on Xiaomi online store, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart.

Redmi Buds 5C: Price and availability

Price: Rs 1,999

Colours: Acoustic Black, Bass White, Symphony Blue

Redmi Buds 5C: Details