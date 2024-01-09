Lenovo debuts Intel 14th Gen chips-powered LOQ laptops in India: Details

Soon after the US-based chipmaker Intel announced the 14th Gen Intel Core Mobile processors, Chinese electronics maker Lenovo debuted in India its latest range of LOQ laptops powered by the latest Intel processors. Starting at Rs 59,990, the Lenovo LOQ laptops are now available for purchase at Lenovo online store and select e-commerce platforms.

Lenovo offers two display options for the LOQ laptops – a 144Hz FHD and a 165Hz WQHD display. Both displays support 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage. The laptops feature a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. Additionally all Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops come with a free 3 month access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Lenovo LOQ: Specification



Display: 15.6-inch, 144Hz FHD / 165Hz WQHD, 300nits, 100% sRGB

Processor: i5 12450HX / i7 14700HX / i5 13450HX / i7 13650HX

GPU: Intel Arc A530M 4GB / RTX4060 8GB / RTX3050 6GB / RTX4050 6GB

RAM: 8GB / 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD / 1TB SSD

Battery: 60WH

Colour: Luna Grey

Keyboard: White Backlit / 4 Zone RGB

For reference, Intel announced the 14th Gen Core processor at the CES 2024. In the mobile processors, there are HX series processors for gaming laptops. The top of the line Intel Core i9-14900HX features 24 cores encompassing eight performance and sixteen efficiency cores. The Core i7-14700HX processor features a total of 20 cores, encompassing eight performance cores and twelve efficiency cores. The newly launched chips have built-in support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and Thunderbolt 5.