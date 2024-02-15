Motorola launches Moto g04 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola has launched its entry-level smartphone Moto g04. Priced at Rs 6,999 and onwards, the smartphone offers a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. Powered by the UNISOC T606 chip, the Moto g04 offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage configuration.

The Moto g04 budget smartphone is available in four colour options: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. The smartphone features an acrylic glass back panel with a matte finish, which the company said is scratch-resistant.

Moto g04: Price

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 6,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 7,999

Moto g04: Availability and offers

The Moto g04 smartphone will be available from February 22 on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and offline at select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 750 on trade-in deals.

Moto g04: Specifications