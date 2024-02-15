Sensex (    %)
                        
Motorola launches Moto g04 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Starting at Rs 6,999, the Moto g04 smartphone is offered in 4GB + 64GB ans 8GB + 128GB storage variants

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola has launched its entry-level smartphone Moto g04. Priced at Rs 6,999 and onwards, the smartphone offers a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. Powered by the UNISOC T606 chip, the Moto g04 offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage configuration.
The Moto g04 budget smartphone is available in four colour options: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. The smartphone features an acrylic glass back panel with a matte finish, which the company said is scratch-resistant.
Moto g04: Price
4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 6,999
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 7,999
Moto g04: Availability and offers
The Moto g04 smartphone will be available from February 22 on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and offline at select retail outlets. 
As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 750 on trade-in deals. 
Moto g04: Specifications
  • Display: 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+display, 1612 x 720p resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 537 nits brightness 
  • Processor: UNISOC T606 processor, ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU
  • RAM: 4GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2)
  • Rear camera: 16MP with LED Flash
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 15W charging
  • OS: Android 14
  • Ports: USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Weight: 178.8g
  • Dimensions: 163.49 x 74.53 x 7.99mm
  • Colours: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

