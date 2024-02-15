HONOR X9b 5G smartphone launched in India: Check price, introductory offers

HTech has launched the HONOR X9b 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Alongside the smartphone, the company launched HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 and HONOR CHOICE Watch.
The company has focused on the durability side of the smartphone. The HONOR X9b boasts a three-layer protective construction which incorporates partial reinforcements. Besides, there is HONOR’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop display technology that the company claims provides resistance against drops from up to 1.5 metres.
The HONOR X9b smartphone will be available for purchase starting February 16, while the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 and HONOR CHOICE Watch will be available from February 16 and February 24, respectively. All three devices will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India
HONOR X9b 5G: Price and offers
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999
- Availability: February 16
As for the introductory offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs 3000 on ICICI bank cards. Alternatively, customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 5000 on trade-in deals during the first-day sale. HTech is also offering a charger worth Rs 699 without any additional cost.
HONOR CHOICE Watch: Price and offers
- HONOR CHOICE Watch: Rs 6499
- Availability: February 24
The company is offering an introductory discount of Rs 500, which brings the effective price down to Rs 5999.
HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5: Price
- HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5: Rs 1999
- Availability: February 16
HONOR X9b 5G: Specification
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, 1.5K resolution, 1200nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rates
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1, 4nm
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 108MP + 5MP (Ultra-Wide) + 2MP (Macro)
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5800 mAh, 35W charging
- OS: Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13
- Durability: Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop display, partial reinforcement, IP53
- Colours: Midnight Black (Frosted Glass), Sunrise Orange (Vegan leather)