OPPO K12x 5G set to launch in India on July 29: Check specs, features, more

OPPO is set to expand its budget 5G smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the OPPO K12x 5G on July 29. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the OPPO K12x 5G will feature segment-leading durability features and will be rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will boast the company's proprietary splash touch technology, which OPPO said will make the smartphone operable even when the display is wet. OPPO has also detailed some of the K12x’s key details including display and battery specifications, and AI features. Here are the details:

OPPO said that the upcoming K12x 5G smartphone will sport a 360-degree damage-proof armour body. The company said that it has used drop-resistant materials inspired by the structure of a sponge to cushion the internal components of the smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone’s display will be protected by twice-reinforced Panda Glass. With these features, the smartphone is said to boast MIL-STD-810H military standard certification for durability. OPPO has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with an air cushion armour case out-of-the-box for further protection.

The OPPO K12x 5G smartphone will be 186g heavy and measure 7.68mm at its thinnest point. The company also said that it will get matte finish around the frame for more grip. The smartphone will be available in Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet colours.

OPPO K12x 5G: Specifications

The OPPO K12x 5G smartphone has been confirmed to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display will boast up to 1000nits peak brightness and support for Widevine L1 certification for streaming video content from platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. The smartphone will be powered by a 5100mAh battery and will support 45W wired charging. A 45W SUPERVOOC charger will be included in the box.

As for the built-in features, OPPO said that the K12x smartphone will get the company’s AI Linkboost technology that uses artificial intelligence to improve connectivity and faster network recovery in elevators, basements and more. The smartphone will also get a Dual View Video feature, allowing users to record videos from front and back camera systems simultaneously.

Display: 6.67-inch HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM: 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50 MP primary + 2MP depth sensor

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5100mAh

Charging: 45W wired