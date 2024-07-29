Business Standard
OPPO K12x 5G with military-grade durability launched in India: Price, specs

The OPPO K12x 5G smartphone will be available from August 2 with introductory offers, including up to Rs 1,000 instant discount from select banks and no-interest EMI of up to 3 months

OPPO K12x 5G

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OPPO on July 29 launched the K12x 5G smartphone in India. Touted by the Chinese smartphone maker as the toughest 5G smartphone in its segment, the OPPO K12x 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone boasts “Splash Touch” technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers – said OPPO. In addition, OPPO confirmed that the smartphone has 360-degree damage-proof armour body and twice-reinforced Panda Glass display protection.

OPPO K12x 5G: Price, availability and introductory offers
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 15,999
Colours: Midnight Violet and Breeze Blue

The OPPO K12x 5G will be available for purchase from August 2 on OPPO e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. As for introductory offers, customers can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on cards from select banks. In addition, OPPO is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) of up to three months.

OPPO K12x 5G: Specifications

The OPPO K12x 5G sports a 6.67-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and packs a 5,100 mAh battery, supported by a 45W SuperVOOC wired charger. The smartphone supports up to 1TB expandable memory via microSD card slot. In addition, RAM can be expanded by up to 8GB by borrowing from storage. The device is based on Android 14 and will receive two OS updates and three years of security updates, said OPPO. For imaging, the OPPO K12x 5G sports a dual-camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel main camera and 2MP portrait camera. On the front, there is an 8MP camera sensor.

OPPO said that the K12x 5G is offered with an anti-drop shield case with corner cushioning and a reinforced back shell to protect against accidental drops.
  • Display: 6.67-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 6GB and 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear camera: 32MP primary + 2MP portrait
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5100mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

