Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Dec 8: Android XR, Starlink home plan, OnePlus 15R, POCO C85 5G

Tech Wrap Dec 8: Android XR, Starlink home plan, OnePlus 15R, POCO C85 5G

Google Android Show XR Edition. Starlink home plan pricing in India. OnePlus 15R key specifications revealed. POCO C85 5G launch on Dec 9. Google Chrome autofill update

Tech Wrap December 8

Tech Wrap December 8

BS Tech New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Google will host ‘The Android Show XR Edition’ tonight, December 8, where the US-based tech giant is expected to share updates on its upcoming extended-reality hardware, including XR glasses and a headset. The event is likely to highlight Google’s latest progress in the extended-reality (XR) space, following earlier sneak peeks and the short demo shown during Google I/O in May 2025.
   
Elon Musk-owned Starlink has announced India pricing for its satellite-powered internet services. At present, the company has introduced only one plan under the residential category. It is widely expected that Starlink will share business-tier pricing once commercial operations begin in the country. The company is still awaiting several regulatory approvals before starting full operations in India, though it began conducting security tests in October. The pricing update now suggests that Starlink’s commercial rollout could be close.
 
 

Also Read

Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) in Satin Moonstone colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)

Google rolls out redesigned always-on display for Pixel Watch: What's new

POCO C85 5G

POCO C85 5G set to launch in India on December 9: Check specs and features

OnePlus 15R smartphone in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colours

OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed

Google's Android Show XR Edition 2025

Google Android Show XR Edition on December 8: How to watch, what to expect

Artificial Intelligence

India makes its bets as AI chip race hots up; startup costs may fallpremium

 
The OnePlus 15R will launch in India on December 17. Ahead of the event, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed details regarding the phone’s processor, display, battery capacity, and charging capabilities. The device will feature a 7,400mAh battery in India, supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Earlier, the brand had already revealed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.
   
Chinese smartphone maker POCO is preparing to unveil the C85 5G in India on December 9. Ahead of the announcement, the brand has disclosed several key specifications, including details about the battery, design, and more. The POCO C85 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and pack a 6000 mAh battery. POCO has also confirmed colour options — Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black — each featuring a dual-tone finish. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has gone live, confirming the device’s hardware features.
   
Google is introducing a new round of enhancements to Chrome Autofill, featuring Android UI adjustments, Google Wallet support, and improved smart address recognition designed to speed up online form-filling. The company says the upgrades aim to reduce the time users spend entering repeated information across different websites. 
 
Realme is expected to introduce the 16 Pro series in India on January 6, marking its first major smartphone launch of 2025. As reported by the Mint, the lineup may feature two models — the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus. The company has yet to officially disclose any launch details.
   
Google is reversing two recent changes in the Photos app after sustained user backlash. The company noted on its support page that it is reinstating the perspective correction tool and restoring the original crop screen corners. The perspective tool, which disappeared earlier this year, had been one of the most frequently requested features, especially for users editing documents, artwork or product photos. Google said user feedback played a central role in its return.   
Meta’s mixed-reality glasses, codenamed Phoenix, has been delayed, according to a report by TechCrunch, citing Business Insider. The device, earlier planned for launch in the second half of 2026, is now expected to arrive in the first half of 2027. As per the report, the glasses will differ from Meta’s existing Ray-Ban smart glasses and its VR headsets, adopting a form factor closer to Apple’s Vision Pro. 
   
Google has reportedly started releasing a visual refresh for the always-on display (AOD) on the Pixel Watch, an update previously promised for Wear OS 6 users. According to 9To5Google, the rollout includes revamped AOD modes for the Timer, Stopwatch and media controls. For now, the update is said to be reaching select Pixel Watch 4 units.
   
The year 2025 proved to be pivotal for India’s space programme, bringing significant achievements, important lessons, and new international collaborations. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) partnered closely with NASA on a major Earth-monitoring satellite, advanced its human spaceflight preparations, and executed key communication and navigation missions. The year also included a notable setback, highlighting the inherent uncertainties of space exploration.

More From This Section

Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses

Meta's 'commercially viable' Phoenix MR glasses delayed until 2027: Report

Starlink price in India

Starlink unveils monthly home plan pricing in India: Here's the breakdown

Realme 15 Series

Realme 16 Pro series may launch in India on January 6, 2026: What to expect

Google Photos reverse changes

Google Photos brings back 'perspective tool' on user demand: What is it

BGMI

Krafton returns with fresh set of BGMI redeem codes: How to unlock rewards

Topics : OnePlus Google Android POCO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon