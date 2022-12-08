Realme 10 Pro 5G series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, & more

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday launched in India the 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ . Called the Realme 10 Pro series, the bring 5G connectivity and Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0. Leading the series is the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, which will be available for purchase on December 14 in hyperspace gold, dark matter, and nebula blue colour variants. The Realme 10 Pro will be available for purchase on December 16 in hyperspace gold, dark matter, nebula blue colour variants. Both the will be available on Realme online store, Flipkart, and select offline stores.

The Realme 10 Pro comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The Realme 10 Pro + comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations at Rs 24,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

Realme 10 Pro: Specifications

Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Realme 10 Pro sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 100-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 33W fast wired charging. It has a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gyroscope, and acceleration sensor. Other features include a microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers.

Realme 10 Pro+: Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone supports 67W fast wired charging. It has a 6.7-inch two-side curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.

The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port for charging.