Galaxy M55, M15 are new additions to Samsung 5G smartphone lineup: Details

Currently limited to Brazil, both the Samsung 5G smartphones - Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 - are expected to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones in Brazil. New additions in its 5G smartphones line-up, both smartphones are expected to launch in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 system-on-chip, and the Galaxy M15 by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. Below are the detail.
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specifications
The Galaxy M55 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP macro camera sensor.
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide angle, 2MP Macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 180g
  • Thickness: 7.8mm
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications
The Galaxy M15 5G smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. Similar to the elder sibling, the smartphone sports a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. The smartphone, however, has a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens. The Galaxy M15 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and features a 6000 mAh battery.
  • Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 5MP Ultra-wide angle, 2MP Macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 217g
  • Thickness: 9.3mm

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

