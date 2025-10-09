Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Realme has introduced the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition variant in India. While the hardware and specifications remain identical to the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G released in July, this edition stands out with a striking design inspired by HBO’s Game of Thrones series. The phone features a dragon-inspired finish along with a customised user interface (UI) that reflects the show’s fantasy-driven theme. Notably, this limited edition smartphone has only been released in the top RAM and storage variant, i.e., 12GB RAM, paired with 512GB of storage.
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: Price and availability
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 44,999
- Colour: Game of Thrones Dragonfire Black
The smartphone is available for purchase from the Realme e-store, select ecommerce platforms, and select retail stores.
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: What’s new
The special edition device sports a bold black-and-gold design, highlighted by a 3D-engraved “Dragon Claw” frame around the camera module, inspired by Game of Thrones. The triple-camera setup is accented with decorative gold rings, while the lower section of the rear panel showcases the sigil of House Targaryen — the three-headed dragon.
Also Read
The colour-shifting rear panel stays black under normal conditions but turns a fiery red when exposed to heat above 44°C, adding a dramatic touch to its appearance. Unlike the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G, the limited edition introduces a fully customised Ice and Fire-themed interface. App icons, wallpapers, and charging animations adapt to the chosen theme, uniting both fire and ice elements during charging to display the battery status.
The collector’s box includes themed accessories such as an Iron Throne stand, a Hand of the King pin, a map of Westeros, and a set of Game of Thrones-inspired postcards, stickers, and memorabilia.
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch, HyperGlow 4D Curve Plus display, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS + 50M ultra wide angle camera
- Front camera: 50MP
- OS: Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W ultra charge
- Durability: IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass, Armor Shell Protection