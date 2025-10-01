Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Wrap Oct 1: Realme 15x launch, Powerbeats Fit, Amazon Echo, Sora app

Tech Wrap Oct 1: Realme 15x launch, Powerbeats Fit, Amazon Echo, Sora app

Realme 15x launched. Apple-owned Beats launched Powerbeats Fit. Amazon Echo, Kindle Scribe launched. OpenAI released the Sora app. Nothing OS 4.0 opened beta rollout. iPad Pro M5 videos surface

BS Tech New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Expanding its number series in India, China’s Realme launched the Realme 15x smartphone on October 1. Starting at Rs 16,999, the Realme 15x smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Measuring 8.28mm in thickness, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery. The smartphone features a Crystal Wave design with Pulse Light at the back. 
   
Apple-owned Beats has unveiled the Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds, a refreshed version of its Beats Fit Pro earbuds, in India. The Powerbeats Fit earbuds boast active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, the Powerbeats Fit are said to offer seamless integration with iOS devices, including automatic device switching, audio sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My support.
 
 

Amazon has unveiled upgrades across its entertainment, smart home, and productivity devices. The company announced a new range of Fire TV lineup with Alexa+, next-generation Echo smart speakers and displays, a redesigned Kindle Scribe with colour support, Blink 2K cameras, Ring’s first 4K cameras with AI-powered pet search, and the launch of Alexa+, a generative AI-powered assistant available for Prime members.
   
OpenAI has released Sora, an iOS app comparable to Meta AI app’s Vibes feature, which lets users create, remix, and explore AI-generated video and audio content. The app is powered by OpenAI’s latest video-and-audio generation model, Sora 2, which is designed to improve realism, physics consistency, and controllability in AI-generated media, said OpenAI.
   
Nothing has kicked off the rollout for the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta. The Android 16-based firmware update includes an AI usage dashboard, the new “Stretch” camera preset, system-level app optimisation, refreshed design elements, extra dark mode, pop-up view multitasking, and overall performance improvements.
   
Apple has not yet made any official announcements about the possibility of iPad Pro (M5) and yet an unboxing video of the said device has reportedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by 9To5Mac, two unboxing videos of the iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) Wi-Fi have surfaced so far, hinting at its potential launch in the coming months. Interestingly, earlier last year, an unboxing video of the M4 MacBook Pro surfaced on the web ahead of its launch.
   
Adobe has released the Premiere mobile app for iPhone, bringing its professional-grade video editing tools to smartphones. According to the company, the app includes a multi-track timeline for frame-accurate editing, with support for 4K HDR video, speed controls, motion effects and more. The app offers a way to produce and refine videos directly from mobile devices while keeping the option to continue projects on desktop with Premiere Pro. 
   
Microsoft is testing Copilot Portraits, a new feature that gives its chatbot a human-like face during real-time voice conversations. Available through Copilot Labs in the US, UK, and Canada, the feature introduces 40 stylised avatars designed to display natural facial expressions while speaking.
   
Nothing has introduced Essential, its AI platform designed as the foundation for a future AI-native operating system. The rollout begins with two core elements: Essential Apps, which allow users to generate customised tools through natural language prompts, and Playground, a community-driven space for sharing, remixing, and downloading creations such as apps, Camera Presets, and EQ profiles. The company said that the Essential will evolve into Essential OS, focusing on personalisation and adaptability rather than uniform app experiences.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

