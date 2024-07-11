Business Standard
Motorola kicks off Razr 50 Ultra pre-booking ahead of first sale on July 20

Motorola is accepting pre-booking orders on Amazon India. Interested customers can pre-book the Razr 50 Ultra by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999, which will be adjusted at the time of purchase

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Motorola has started accepting pre-booking for the Razr 50 Ultra in India through its partner e-commerce platform Amazon. Customers interested in purchasing the smartphone during its first sale can now pay a token amount of Rs 1,999, which will be adjusted at the time of purchase. If a customer decides not to go ahead with the purchase, the token amount will be refunded in the form of Amazon Pay balance, said Motorola. Launched on July 4, the clamshell-style foldable smartphone from China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is set to go on first sale on July 10.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a flip-style foldable smartphone. It boasts a 4-inch full-sized cover display with support for Google Gemini assistant for easy access without necessitating the phone unfolding. Other notable upgrades include a dual-camera system with a 2x zoom telephoto paired with main wide-angle sensor, and IPX8 rating for water resistance.
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Pricing

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is offered in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 99,999. In India, Motorola is bundling the Moto Buds Plus wireless earbuds (Sound by Bose) within the box.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Introductory offers

Customers can avail a limited period discount of Rs 5,000 in addition to an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 from select banks. There is also an option for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 18 months.
  • Price: Rs 99,999
  • Limited period discount: Rs 5,000
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Net-effective price: Rs 89,999
With the Razr 50 Ultra smartphone, Motorola is offering a three-month subscription to Google’s One AI premium plan for no additional cost. This will allow users to get access to Gemini Advanced features powered by Google’s latest AI models. The subscription also includes 2TB cloud storage space and Gemini AI integration into Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and more.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Specifications
  • Main Display: 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Cover Display: 4-inch pOLED, 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2400nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage:  512GB UFS 4.0
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP telephoto (2x zoom)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse charging
  • OS: Android 14

Motorola phones Motorola India Foldable devices

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

