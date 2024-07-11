Business Standard
Microsoft launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Copilot Plus AI PCs in India

Priced at Rs 116,999 onwards, the Microsoft Surface laptops, based on Copilot+ platform, are available for pre-orders till August 5 with introductory offers

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Microsoft has announced that its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are now available in India for pre-orders. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips, these Surface devices are among the first wave of AI PCs in India based on Microsoft’s Copilot Plus platform, which brings exclusive AI features that are processed on-device using the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7: Price

Surface Pro 11
  • 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD (Snapdragon X Plus): Rs 116,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Plus): Rs 134,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite, OLED): Rs 165,999
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite, OLED): Rs 185,999
  • 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite, OLED): Rs 237,999

Surface Laptop 7 – 13.8-inch

  • 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD (Snapdragon X Plus): Rs 116,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Plus): Rs 134,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 154,999
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 175,999
  • 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 207,999

Surface Laptop 7 – 15-inch

  • 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 142,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 163,999
  • 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 183,999

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7: Availability and pre-order offers

The Microsoft Surface devices are now available for pre-orders in India until August 5. Customers can place their order for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 through the e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select retailers, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

On pre-orders, Microsoft is bundling the Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset for no additional cost on purchase of the Surface devices. The company also said that all customers who pre-order will receive a one-month subscription for Microsoft 365 and Xbox PC Game Pass.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: Details

The Microsoft Surface Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. The company claims that the new Surface Pro is 90 per cent faster than the previous generation Surface Pro 9. It sports a 13-inch display with 2880 x 1920 resolution. There is also an option for an OLED display with HDR. Microsoft said that users will be able to connect up to three 4K resolution external displays with the device.

The Surface Pro comes with two USB-4 ports, Wi-Fi7 support, and optional 5G connectivity. It comes with a quad-HD front facing camera, which supports AI-powered Windows Studio effects such as automatic framing. Additionally, there is also a 10MP UltraHD camera on the rear with support for up to 4K resolution video recording.

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Snapdragon X Elite
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5x RAM)
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)
  • Display: 13-inch OLED / LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 2880 x 1920 resolution
  • Battery: Up to 14 hours of local video playback
  • Camera: Quad-HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10MP UltraHD rear-facing camera
  • Audio: 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus
  • Ports: 2x USB-C (USB4), DisplayPort 2.1, Surface Pro Keyboard port, Surface Connect port, NanoSIM
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: Details

The Surface Laptop is offered in two screen options – 13.8-inch and 15-inch. The laptop has a touchscreen with the company’s PixelSense technology and slimmer bezels than its predecessor. It supports refresh rate up to 120Hz and Dolby Vision IQ.

Similar to the new Surface Pro, the Surface Laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips with a 45 TOPS NPU for running AI workloads on-device. Microsoft said that the new Surface Laptop features the biggest battery in the product's history with up to 22 hours on the Surface Laptop 15-inch and up to 20 on the Surface Laptop 13.8-inch.

The new Surface Laptop gets a Full HD Surface Studio Camera supporting AI-powered Windows Studio Effects like Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, Creative Filters and Voice Focus. It also features Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Snapdragon X Elite (Only Snapdragon X Elite on 15-inch model)
  • RAM: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5x RAM)
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)
  • Display: 13.8-inch display with 2304 x 1536 resolution / 15-inch display with 2496 x 1664 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ
  • Battery: Up to 20 hours of local video playback (13.8-inch) / Up to 22 hours of local video playback (15-inch)
  • Camera: FullHD front-facing Surface Studio Camera
  • Audio: Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus
  • Ports: 2x USB-C (USB4), DisplayPort 2.1, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface connect port, MicroSDXC card reader (only in 15-inch model)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Colours: Platinum, Black, Dune and Sapphire

