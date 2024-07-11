Microsoft launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Copilot Plus AI PCs in India

Microsoft has announced that its Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are now available in India for pre-orders. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips, these Surface devices are among the first wave of AI PCs in India based on Microsoft’s Copilot Plus platform, which brings exclusive AI features that are processed on-device using the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7: Price Surface Pro 11 Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

16GB RAM + 256GB SSD (Snapdragon X Plus): Rs 116,999

16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Plus): Rs 134,999

16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite, OLED): Rs 165,999

16GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite, OLED): Rs 185,999

32GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite, OLED): Rs 237,999

Surface Laptop 7 – 13.8-inch

16GB RAM + 256GB SSD (Snapdragon X Plus): Rs 116,999

16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Plus): Rs 134,999

16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 154,999

16GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 175,999

32GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 207,999

Surface Laptop 7 – 15-inch

16GB RAM + 256GB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 142,999

16GB RAM + 512GB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 163,999

16GB RAM + 1TB SSD (Snapdragon X Elite): Rs 183,999

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7: Availability and pre-order offers

The Microsoft Surface devices are now available for pre-orders in India until August 5. Customers can place their order for the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 through the e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select retailers, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

On pre-orders, Microsoft is bundling the Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset for no additional cost on purchase of the Surface devices. The company also said that all customers who pre-order will receive a one-month subscription for Microsoft 365 and Xbox PC Game Pass.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: Details

The Microsoft Surface Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. The company claims that the new Surface Pro is 90 per cent faster than the previous generation Surface Pro 9. It sports a 13-inch display with 2880 x 1920 resolution. There is also an option for an OLED display with HDR. Microsoft said that users will be able to connect up to three 4K resolution external displays with the device.

The Surface Pro comes with two USB-4 ports, Wi-Fi7 support, and optional 5G connectivity. It comes with a quad-HD front facing camera, which supports AI-powered Windows Studio effects such as automatic framing. Additionally, there is also a 10MP UltraHD camera on the rear with support for up to 4K resolution video recording.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5x RAM)

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)

Display: 13-inch OLED / LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 2880 x 1920 resolution

Battery: Up to 14 hours of local video playback

Camera: Quad-HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10MP UltraHD rear-facing camera

Audio: 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus

Ports: 2x USB-C (USB4), DisplayPort 2.1, Surface Pro Keyboard port, Surface Connect port, NanoSIM

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: Details

The Surface Laptop is offered in two screen options – 13.8-inch and 15-inch. The laptop has a touchscreen with the company’s PixelSense technology and slimmer bezels than its predecessor. It supports refresh rate up to 120Hz and Dolby Vision IQ.

Similar to the new Surface Pro, the Surface Laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips with a 45 TOPS NPU for running AI workloads on-device. Microsoft said that the new Surface Laptop features the biggest battery in the product's history with up to 22 hours on the Surface Laptop 15-inch and up to 20 on the Surface Laptop 13.8-inch.

The new Surface Laptop gets a Full HD Surface Studio Camera supporting AI-powered Windows Studio Effects like Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, Creative Filters and Voice Focus. It also features Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound.