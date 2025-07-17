Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / SPPL launches Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV range in India: Price, specs, more

SPPL launches Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV range in India: Price, specs, more

SPPL launches Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TVs in 65- and 75-inch variants with Dolby Vision, Atmos, 108W speakers, and Google TV platform. Available on Flipkart at Rs 61,999 onwards

Thomson 4K Mini QD LED TV

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Super Plastronics Private Limited has expanded its smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of the Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV range. Available in 65-inch and 75-inch display sizes, the new models are claimed to be India’s first TVs with two built-in subwoofers. The range supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, features 108W sound output, and runs on the Google TV platform.

Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV: Price and availability

  • 65-inch: Rs 61,999
  • 75-inch: Rs 95,999
Colour: Black
 
The Thomson Mini QD-LED TVs are available on Flipkart. 
 

Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV: Key features

The TVs come equipped with Mini QD-LED panels, offering 540 local dimming zones, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. They support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. For gamers, the TVs include 120Hz MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).
 
The standout feature is the 108W speaker system with six drivers, including two upward-firing subwoofers. Audio formats supported include Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, with multiple sound profiles optimised for different types of content.
 
The TVs run on Google TV version 4.0, powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Features include:
  • Voice search
  • Personalised content recommendations
  • Dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube
  • Built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay
  • Access to over 10,000 apps, including JioCinema, SonyLIV, Zee5, and Apple TV+
Connectivity options
  • 3x HDMI ports (with ARC and CEC)
  • 2x USB ports
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Support for gamepads, headphones, and keyboards

Thomson 4K Mini QD-LED TV: Full specifications

  • Display: Mini QD-LED, 4K resolution, 1.1 billion colours, Ultra Wide Colour Gamut
  • Brightness: 1,500 nits peak
  • Refresh rate: 120Hz with MEMC, VRR, and ALLM
  • Audio: 108W, six speakers including two subwoofers, Digital Noise Filter, Surround Sound
  • Processor: MediaTek
  • GPU: Mali-G52
  • RAM/Storage: 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • Operating System: Google TV (v4.0)
  • Smart Features: Voice Search, App Hotkeys, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay
  • Connectivity: HDMI x3 (ARC, CEC), USB x2, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Supported accessories: Gamepads, headphones, keyboards

Topics : Gadgets News Technology News LED TV Smart TVs

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

