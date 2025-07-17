Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ixigo share skyrockets 15%, hits record on Q1 show; profit jumps 28% YoY

ixigo share skyrockets 15%, hits record on Q1 show; profit jumps 28% YoY

ixigo share price rose after the company posted a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) results.

ixigo

Founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a travel technology company that helps Indian travellers plan, book, and manage trips across trains, flights, buses, and hotels.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ixigo share price: Shares of ixigo, owned and operated by Le Travenues Technology Ltd were buzzing in trade on Thursday, July 17, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 15.2 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹206.4 per share.
 
At 11:30 AM, Ixigo share price was trading 13.96 per cent at ₹204.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent lower at 82,524.83 levels.
 

What triggered the sharp rally in ixigo share price today?

 
ixigo share price rose after the company posted a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) results. 
 
 
The company’s profit rose 27.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹18.9 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹14.8 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
 
ixigo’s revenue climbed 72.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹314.4 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹181.8 crore in Q1FY25.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation zoomed 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25.4 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹16.6 crore in the June quarter of FY25. 
 
Ebitda margin, however, squeezed 100 basis points (bps) to 8.1 per cent in the quarter under review, as against 9.1 per cent in the same period last year.
 
On Q1 show, Saurabh Devendra Singh, group CFO, ixigo, said, “Q1FY26 is another strong quarter, with record revenue and profits across all our key verticals. The 54 per cent increase in adjusted Ebitda and 76 per cent growth in PBT (excluding exceptional items) demonstrate the strength of our operating model and disciplined execution. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth.” 
 
Moreover, the company’s gross transaction value (GTV) came in at ₹4,644.7 crore in Q1FY26, growing 55 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
Its Flight and Bus GTV led the growth with 81 per cent increase Y-o-Y while Train GTV grew 30 per cent Y-o-Y for Q1FY26 versus Q1FY25.  
 
Meanwhile, Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO, ixigo and Aloke Bajpai, group CEO, ixigo, jointly said: “We continue to see rapid growth and have hit new all-time highs. Our outstanding growth in categories such as buses and flights stems from our unique playbook that combines a customer-centric approach, ability to cross-sell and up-sell to our captive user-base, our tech-centric DNA, AI-driven efficiency, and enhanced brand awareness.”   ALSO READ: Yatharth Hospital shares pop 3%; what's driving investor interest?

About ixigo

 
Founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a travel technology company that helps Indian travellers plan, book, and manage trips across trains, flights, buses, and hotels. 
 
Using artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary algorithms, ixigo offers smart travel solutions through its suite of apps - ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus. 
 
These platforms enable users to book tickets, find accommodations, hire cabs, and access a range of travel utilities powered by crowd-sourced data. 
 
In FY25, the company reported over 54 crore Annual Active Users, establishing itself as a leading online travel agency (OTA) catering to India’s Next Billion Users.
 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

