Vivo T3 Lite budget 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers

Priced at Rs 10,499 onwards, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chip and supports 5G connectivity on both SIMs

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 10,499 onwards, the budget 5G smartphone from Vivo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip (SoC) and boasts a 50-megapixel camera system on the rear side. The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is available in two colours – Vibrant Green and Majestic Black.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Price and variants
4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,499
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Availability and offers

The Vivo T3 Lite is now available on the Vivo India e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. As for introductory offers, customers can avail a Rs 500 instant discount on HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Credit Card.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Details

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and gets up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. The phone supports dual-mode 5G connectivity. Featuring a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging, the smartphone gets Vivo’s Smart Charging Engine 2.0 that the company said is designed for extended durability and fast charging capabilities.

For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary sensor from Sony which is assisted by a 2MP depth sensing sensor. On the front, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G smartphone gets an 8MP camera for clicking selfies, video calls and more.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.56-inch LCD display, 90Hz refresh rate, 1612x720 resolution, 840nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony camera and 2 MP depth sensor
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 15W
  • OS: Android 14 based FunTouch OS 14

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

