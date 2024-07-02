Business Standard
ASUS Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC available for pre-booking in India: Details

Customers can pre-book the Qualcomm Snapdragon X elite chip-powered ASUS Vivobook S15 on its Pegasus stores, eShop, and e-commerce platform Flipkart

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has commenced pre-bookings for its first laptop based on Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC platform, the ASUS Vivobook S15. Powered by the Qualcomm X Elite chip, the laptop features AI capabilities provided by Microsoft Copilot in conjunction with ASUS’s proprietary AI functionalities. The official launch date for the ASUS Vivobook S15 is set for July 9.

ASUS Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC: Pre-booking details
Customers can pre-book the ASUS Vivobook S15 from July 2 to July 8 through ASUS Pegasus stores, the ASUS eShop, and the e-commerce platform Flipkart by paying a token amount of Rs 1.

ASUS has announced that customers pre-booking the Qualcomm-powered Vivobook S15 AI PC can avail of benefits worth Rs 21,389 at no extra cost. These benefits include a warranty extension of two years, damage protection for up to three years, and a pair of earbuds.

ASUS Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC: Details

The ASUS Vivobook S15 is powered by the Arm architecture-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, which includes a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of handling artificial intelligence workloads of up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Utilising these AI processing capabilities, the laptop will support Microsoft’s latest Copilot+ PC platform, offering a range of new AI features.

ASUS has indicated that the laptop will feature a 15-inch Lumina OLED display within an all-metal chassis. Although specific technical details have not been disclosed, ASUS claims that the Vivobook S15 will provide ample storage and RAM for enhanced computing performance and a long battery life.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

