A R Rahman, OpenAI CEO Altman collaborate on AI project 'Secret Mountain'

A R Rahman, OpenAI CEO Altman collaborate on AI project 'Secret Mountain'

Rahman shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, featuring him alongside Altman

Rahman posted a glimpse of the project last year on his YouTube channel. It was titled "Introducing the Secret Mountain". Image credit: @arrahman / X

Renowned composer A R Rahman is set to merge music with artificial intelligence through his latest collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for an upcoming AI project "Secret Mountain".

Rahman shared the announcement with a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, featuring him alongside Altman. He called the upcoming venture a "virtual global band", which will "empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools."  "It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office we discussed Secret Mountain, our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward. EPI," he wrote in the caption. 

 

The story follows a young woman named Luna, who finds herself in the realm of Secret Mountain, where she encounters a variety of musical characters hailing from different cultural backgrounds  Rahman posted a glimpse of the project last year on his YouTube channel. It was titled "Introducing the Secret Mountain".

In the video, the character can be heard saying, "Hey, I'm Luna, let me tell you a story. Like most of us, I have been wandering the jungles of instant gratification, dooms of scrolling. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

