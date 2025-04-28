Monday, April 28, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTA 5, MotoGP 24, and more games leaving Sony PS Plus catalogue: Check list

GTA 5, MotoGP 24, and more games leaving Sony PS Plus catalogue: Check list

Reportedly, the games that Sony has listed as departing soon from the service include GTA 5, The Sims 4, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Batman: Arkham Knight, and more

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V), Batman: Arkham City, Ghostrunner, and Infamous Second Son will soon leave the PlayStation Plus game catalogue, reported Video Games Chronicle. More than 20 games are set to leave the PS Plus catalogue in the month of May, which coincides with the time when the new catalogue will be released. Sony has now listed these 20 games in the ‘Last chance to play' section on the PS Plus app on the PlayStation 5.
 
Every month PS Plus subscribers get a bunch of titles in the Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue which they can play for a limited period of time without paying any extra cost. After that certain period, the games become unavailable and if players wish to play them again, they have to purchase them.
 
 
Which games are leaving?
 
According to a report by the VGC (gaming-focused news platform), Sony has listed more than 20 titles leaving its service soon, including titles from Insomniac Games' Resistance series — Resistance: Fall of Man and Resistance 2. Sucker Punch's Infamous Second Son is also leaving the service next month.
Along with several first-party games, well-known third-party titles such as GTA 5, Moto GP24, Ghostrunner, Enter the Gungeon, and Batman: Arkham Knight is also set to leave PS Plus. A handful of classic titles and some PS VR2 games, which are accessible to Premium/Deluxe subscribers, will be removed as well. Here’s the complete list of games exiting PS Plus in May.
  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)
  • MotoGP 24 (PS5, PS4)
  • The Sims 4: Island Living (PS4)
  • Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3) — PS Plus Premium
  • Resistance 2 (PS3) — PS Plus Premium
  • Walkabout Mini Golf (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • Synth Riders (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • Before Your Eyes (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution (PSVR2) — PS Plus Premium
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4)
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5, PS4)
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS5, PS4)
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet (PS5, PS4)
  • Portal Knights (PS4)
  • Enter the Gungeon (PS4)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)
  • Infamous: Second Son (PS4)

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

