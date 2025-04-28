Monday, April 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing to launch CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 series today: Watch livestream

Nothing has confirmed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro. The smartphone will feature a modular design similar to its predecessor

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing is set to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28. Alongside, the British consumer technology brand will introduce a range of CMF-branded audio products — CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a and Buds 2 Plus. Nothing is hosting an in-person event for the launch, which will also be livestreamed on its official YouTube channel, with updates shared on its social media platforms.
 

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Launch livestream details

 
The launch event will begin at 6:30 PM (IST) on April 28 and will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of CMF by Nothing.
 

CMF Phone 2 Pro: What to expect

 
The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro system-on-chip (SoC), claimed by the company to offer 10 per cent faster CPU performance and five per cent improved graphics compared to the standard Dimensity 7300 used in the CMF Phone 1.
 
 
The smartphone will feature a triple-camera set-up, including a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.
 
In terms of design, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will have a dual-tone rear panel with different textures and finishes on the top and bottom halves in similar shades. Two variants have been shown: one in CMF’s signature orange with a gloss and matte combination, and another in white with a granite-like texture. The smartphone will retain a modular hardware approach, with new accessories expected, including an attachable wallet, back cover and additional camera lenses.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will also feature the “Essential Key”, an extra button first introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series. The Essential Key allows users to take screenshots, record voice notes, and save them in a dedicated “Essential Space”. Using artificial intelligence (AI), this space automatically organises content and can create reminders or calendar events based on saved data.  ALSO READ | Apple's smart glasses and AirPods with cameras expected by 2027: Report
 
For enhanced gaming, the smartphone will support 120 frames per second gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness. It is expected to feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.
 

CMF Buds 2 series (Buds 2, Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus): What to expect

 
Nothing’s CMF Buds 2 are expected to feature 11 mm custom drivers with Dirac Opteo sound tuning and Nothing Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, as reported by GSMArena. The earbuds are likely to support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with dual device pairing. Support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair is also expected.
 
For noise cancellation, the buds may offer 48 dB hybrid active noise cancelling (ANC). Additionally, the buds are likely to feature six microphones — three on each earbud — along with the brand’s Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and spatial audio support. CMF Buds 2 are expected to be IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, while the case may carry an IPX2 rating against water splashes.
 
No detailed specifications have been revealed for the Buds 2a and Buds 2 Plus, but they are expected to offer similar features to the Buds 2 with minor variations.  ALSO READ | POCO F7 5G phone with 7550mAh battery to be launched in May: What to expect
 

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
  • RAM: up to 8 GB
  • Storage: up to 256 GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP primary (1/1.57-inch) + 8 MP ultra-wide (119.5-degree field of view) + 50 MP telephoto (2x)
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Watch livestream

 

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

