AI agents will replace mobile OS, apps: Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon

AI will replace operating systems and applications in mobile phones with AI agents, marking a fundamental shift in the mobile industry, said Qualcomm President and Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon at a keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday.

“We expect AI is going to have a fundamental shift in the mobile industry where the (AI) agent is going to be at the very centre and you can access the agent from your mobile phone, your glasses or a pendant or from anything that you wear,” he said, explaining the potential of AI to change everything, creating new devices, experiences and services that become a large opportunity.

“AI is going to transform every single computer and the agents are going to be at the centre of the experience. It is going to replace a lot of the OS and the application definitions we see today, and that is the new future of technology, including the future of mobility,” he added.

The top executive said that AI coming to the telecom network will also be central to 6G, creating a sensing network at scale, while pointing to the country’s ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub by using AI from the beginning with smart manufacturing automation.

"There is a process of jumping into large-scale industrialisation. India is becoming a global manufacturing hub as well. With AI, you go from the very beginning with smart manufacturing, automation, with the incredible change that is happening in this sector, enabled by those technologies," he added.

Amon noted that AI can play an important role in making India's smart cities continue to evolve their infrastructure, and also increasing the scale and reach of access to healthcare, while providing powerful learning tools in education. AI can also fundamentally change a few sectors, such as agriculture, he added.

“India has an incredible opportunity with this transformation. We have seen that those big shifts in technology create opportunity, change players. It changed the role of different countries as they provide a global scale for the technology, and that's an incredible opportunity for Indians,” he added.