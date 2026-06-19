Amaravati Quantum Valley hits historic quantum hardware milestone at -269°C

In a historic milestone for India's quantum computing hardware ecosystem, Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) has successfully achieved 4 Kelvin, or minus 269 degrees Celsius, using an indigenous dilution refrigerator at the Quantum Reference Facility in Medha Towers, Amaravati.

This is among the coldest temperatures ever achieved in a research facility in India. The achievement marks one of the most significant advances yet in India’s efforts to build a complete homegrown quantum technology ecosystem.

It represents a major step towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in frontier technologies and positions India among the countries developing critical quantum hardware capabilities indigenously. The milestone also strengthens the vision of making Andhra Pradesh a global hub for advanced technologies.

The journey began in September 2025 when scientists, researchers, startups and industry leaders met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and presented an assessment showing that nearly 85 per cent of the components required for quantum computing infrastructure could potentially be developed within India.

Recognising the scale of the opportunity, the government and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh called for the creation of a complete indigenous quantum hardware ecosystem and articulated a vision of “Made in Amaravati for the World”.

To transform that vision into reality, Amaravati Quantum Valley partnered with Qbit Force and Qubitech to map India’s quantum hardware supply chain and identify opportunities for indigenous development, particularly in cryogenic technologies, which form the backbone of advanced quantum computing infrastructure.

In April 2026, this effort led to the establishment of India’s first Quantum Reference Facilities at Medha Towers, Amaravati, and SRM University AP.

These facilities were created to provide startups, researchers, academic institutions, national laboratories and industry partners with access to advanced testing and validation infrastructure for quantum hardware developed in India.

The Quantum Reference Facility serves as a national testbed and validation platform for quantum technologies. It enables the development, integration, testing and validation of critical components across cryogenic systems, vacuum engineering, control electronics, processor technologies and quantum control systems.

Several indigenous technologies, including precision power supplies, quantum control software, electronic modules and other critical hardware components, are already being evaluated and validated on the platform.

The successful achievement of 4 Kelvin represents the first major technical milestone from this national initiative.

Operating at 4 Kelvin enables testing and characterisation of superconducting devices, quantum sensors, cryogenic electronics, single-photon detectors, microwave systems, quantum communication components and advanced quantum materials.

These technologies are the essential building blocks of future quantum computers, secure communication systems, advanced sensing platforms and next-generation scientific innovation.

“This milestone establishes a critical national capability for quantum hardware testing and demonstrates India’s growing strength in advanced cryogenic engineering. It also sends a powerful message that world-class quantum infrastructure can be designed, built and operated in India,” a statement said.

The system will now continue cooling towards ultra-low millikelvin temperatures required for advanced superconducting quantum computing applications.

Achieving these temperatures will unlock the next phase of quantum hardware testing and pave the way for future quantum processor development in India.

The facility will continue to support collaborative research, startup innovation, prototype development and talent creation for years to come.

“From identifying indigenous capabilities, to establishing India’s first Quantum Reference Facilities, to now achieving the 4 Kelvin milestone, Amaravati Quantum Valley is steadily building the foundation for India’s quantum hardware future,” the statement added.

The Amaravati Quantum Valley Testbed is now open for collaboration. Startups, research laboratories, universities and companies working on quantum components, devices and systems are invited to bring their technologies to Amaravati, test them in India’s first indigenous cryogenic quantum facility, accelerate development cycles and help build the next generation of quantum technologies.