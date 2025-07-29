Garena Free Fire Max: July 29 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for July 29, giving players an opportunity to claim special in-game rewards like elite costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other bonuses.
These codes are available for a short duration and come with a limited redemption quota, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
Below is the list of currently active codes, followed by a step-by-step guide to help you redeem them and collect your rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 29 are:
- FFGHY7UKJ9L8
- ASDFG6HJ8K1L
- QWERT9YUI5OP
- ZXCVB3NML0K8
- HGFDS7AP2O1I
- MNBVCX9Z0LKJ
- RTYUIO3P5LKM
- FFDTR7HY6TG5
- FVBNM8JIUYT2
- WERTG6YHFVB5
- YUIPK9JHGFD4
- ZXCASQ1W2E3R
- FGYHJT7U6I5O
- LKJHGFDSAQ1W
Also Read
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they are automatically credited to the user’s account.
These redemption codes can unlock limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic gear.
Because each code supports only 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for just twelve hours, players are encouraged to claim them as soon as possible.