Apple iPad Pro with M4 comes in different RAM, processor configurations

Apple debuted the iPad Pro with M4 at its “Let Loose” event on May 7. For the first time, the silicon on the iPad is configurable based on storage options. Moreover, the iPad Pro is configurable for RAM too. These apply to both 11-inch and 13-inch display options that the iPad Pro 2024 comes in

Apple offers the iPad Pro 2024 in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage configurations. In the base 256GB and 512GB storage, the iPad Pro with M4 is offered in 9-core CPU configuration – three performance cores and six efficiency cores. However, the Apple M4 chip in the 1TB and 2TB storage options feature a 10-core CPU – four performance cores and six efficiency cores. Likewise, the iPad Pro with M4 in 256GB and 512GB storage configuration features 8GB RAM, which doubles to 16GB on the 1TB and 2TB storage options.

The M4 chip on the iPad Pro is identical on other fronts – features a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning and artificial intelligence operations, 10-core GPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 120GB/s memory bandwidth.





iPad Pro chip configuration (Source: Apple) Apple has offered configurable processor options in MacBooks, but this is the first time an iPad gets it. While the 9-core CPU configuration may show performance difference in benchmarks, it could not impact the device performance in everyday use, unless the device is tasked to the max of its potential. Nevertheless, with the same GPU and Neural Engine across models, the iPad Pro 2024 is expected to deliver similar performance with regard to graphics and machine learning tasks.



11-inch: Rs 99,900 onwards

13-inch: Rs 1,29,900 onwards

Availability: The new iPad Pro in now available for pre-orders, sale starts May 15



iPad Pro: What’s new