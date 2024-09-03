Business Standard
Apple might discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9 event

Apple might discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9 event

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be replaced by iPhone 16 Pro models; base iPhone 14 to be the most affordable iPhone after iPhone 13 discontinuation

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple generally discontinues select existing models after its annual hardware launch event, especially the ones that get updated with new versions. With Apple’s “Its Glowtime” launch event just around the corner, it is likely that the smartphone maker will stop making some products from the existing line-up such as select iPhone models, AirPods, Apple Watches and more. 

Here is a list of devices that could get discontinued after the iPhone 16 series launch event on September 9.
iPhones

Apple has been discontinuing the previous generation flagship iPhone models upon the launch of new iPhone series since 2018. The company is expected to follow the trend this year as well. Last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to get discontinued soon to make way for iPhone 16 Pro line models. However, standard iPhone 15 series models are expected to remain available. 

In addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple might discontinue the iPhone 14 Plus as well as 2021’s iPhone 13. Standard iPhone 13 is the only model from the 13 series that is still available. However, the base iPhone 14 model is expected to replace it as Apple’s most affordable iPhone.

Apple Watch

Apple is expected to refresh both the standard Apple Watch as well as Apple Watch Ultra line with new models. While the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to bring significant upgrades such as larger display, slimmer chassis and a new chip, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to get more powerful with a new processor. Apple might even launch a Watch SE3 model with a plastic body and an older generation chip.

With the company likely updating the entire Apple Watch line, last year's Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 10 are expected to get discontinued. Apple Watch SE2 might remain if the smartphone maker decides to push the launch of the third generation Apple Watch SE for a later date.

AirPods

Apple is expected to replace both the AirPods second generation and AirPods third generation with two new AirPods 4 models. The standard AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 3 and will bring some key upgrades such as inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. A new entry-level AirPods 4 with a fresh design and updated audio drivers will likely replace AirPods 2 in the line up. 

iPads
Apple might launch new iPad models alongside the new iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the September 9 event. Reportedly, Apple is refreshing the iPad Mini and entry-level iPad with the latest Apple Silicon. If true, the company might discontinue the existing iPad Mini sixth generation and iPad 10th generation model.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

