Tech wrap Jun 24: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, Samsung Music Frame, Razr 50, more

OnePlus has launched the Nord CE4 Lite 5G on June 24. The baseline model in the Nord line-up boasts an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-600) with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. Moreover, the smartphone supports reverse charging that enables it to charge supported accessories using its built-in battery capacity.

Samsung has launched in India the Music Frame wireless speaker, powered by Dolby Atmos, at Rs 23,990. Designed for homes, the speaker has a minimal wall-mountable design. Moreover, it looks like a real frame supported by an option to display photos. The Samsung Music Frame will be available on Samsung India website and Amazon.

Motorola is set to unveil its next generation flip-style foldable smartphones, Motorola Razr 50 series, on June 25. Although the company has not specified a schedule for the India launch, the product category page – featuring Motorola Razr 50 Ultra features – is now live on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. It could be an indication that the top-end model in the series could launch in India soon after the global unveiling on June 25.

Apple is planning to release the second developer beta for iOS 18 on June 24. The second developer beta build of iOS 18 is expected to bring two more features, which Apple introduced for supported iPhone at its WWDC 2024 keynote.

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature that will allow Android smartphone users to connect and access their smartphones directly from the Start menu on their Windows 11 PCs. With this feature, users will be able to view their phone’s battery and connectivity status from the Start menu and even access phone messages, calls and photos.

Apple is reportedly working on an affordable version of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset that would work like an accessory for Mac and iPhone. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is considering making a new version of the Vision Pro that would be reliant on a tethered Mac or iPhone. Additionally, the company might cut down on some display specifications as well to reduce the cost of the headset.

X has announced that only premium subscribers will be allowed to livestream on the platform. The official (at)Live profile confirmed the news on X. The date for implementation of this change is not yet confirmed, but the post states that live streaming will not be available for free users on X. Live streaming, through an encoder platform integrated with X, will also not be allowed for non-premium subscribers.

South Korean electronics maker Samsung could be working on the Ultra model in the smartwatch line-up. Reportedly, a smartwatch appeared on Samsung’s official website with the name “Galaxy Watch Ultra” alongside an LTE model. The name of the watch was spotted by India’s consumer technology news platform 91mobiles on a support page published briefly on Samsung Canada website. Besides the name, reportedly, the support page had details about the size (47mm) of the watch and connectivity (LTE), too.

Apple Intelligence is the talk of the town after WWDC 2024, but all eyes are now on the next-generation iPhones that are slated for launch in September – going by Apple’s iPhone launch cycle tradition. Anticipated to be called the iPhone 16 series, the lineup would comprise four models – two in baseline and two in Pro line. All four models in the lineup are expected to bring major design changes. Moreover, all the models in the series are expected to get a new capacitive button, backed by Apple Haptic engine, in addition to the Action Button.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms has discussed integrating Meta's generative AI model into Apple Inc's recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Has it happened that you are chatting with a friend and decided to go for a weekend trip but had to pause and use a search engine to fix the itinerary? It would have been superfast if within that chat there was an app giving recommendations. This will be possible from Monday when Meta rolls out its Meta AI assistant across all its platforms – Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and meta.ai (a website) – in India.

China's ByteDance is working with US chip designer Broadcom on developing an advanced AI processor, two sources familiar with the matter said, a move that would help TikTok's owner secure sufficient supply of high-end chips amid US-Sino tensions.

Apple will delay launching three new artificial intelligence features because landmark European Union tech rules require it to ensure that rival products and services can function with its devices, the U.S. tech group said on Friday.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is a noteworthy foldable smartphone excelling in various aspects. It boasts high-quality displays, a flagship-grade imaging system, and AI features, making it a versatile device suitable for diverse users. Additionally, its compact design, sturdy construction, and water ingress protection position it as a strong contender in the foldable device market.