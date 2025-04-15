Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's foldable iPhone may feature invisible Face ID camera system: Report

Apple's foldable iPhone may feature invisible Face ID camera system: Report

Reportedly, the foldable iPhone will feature a 5.49-inch outer screen and a 7.76-inch inner folding display

apple, apple logo

Apple (Photo: Reuters)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple may be planning to use in-display camera technology for its anticipated foldable iPhone. According to a report by 9to5Mac, a newly filed Apple patent suggests the company could be modifying in-display camera technology to support Face ID without affecting performance or reliability. The report also sheds light on possible display specifications for the expected foldable device.
 
Last week, Apple analyst Jeff Pu mentioned in a research note that the company is working on both a foldable iPhone and a larger foldable device, with a potential launch timeline set for 2026. Although sources differ on the exact timing, several media outlets—including Bloomberg—have previously reported Apple’s ongoing work on a foldable iPhone expected to launch in the coming years.   
 
Foldable iPhone: What to expect

According to the report, the patent details a new kind of display in which some subpixels are removed to allow better light transmission to sensors placed beneath the screen. It stated that Apple has previously experimented with in-display camera sensors by deactivating certain pixels to let light through. However, this approach has proven less effective for transmitting infrared (IR) light—a key part of Face ID’s facial recognition technology.
 
According to the report, Apple could use this refined technology on the foldable iPhone's inner display, enabling a hidden camera system, while opting for a “punch-hole” camera on the outer cover screen. The report also noted that the inner display is expected to measure 7.76 inches with a resolution of 2,713 x 1,920 pixels, while the outer screen could be a 5.49-inch panel with a resolution of 2,088 x 1,422 pixels.
 
These details match predictions by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously stated that Apple’s fold-style iPhone might feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. Kuo also noted that the device, when folded, could be about 9 to 9.5 mm thick and might use a mix of stainless steel and titanium alloy for the hinge mechanism.

Topics : Apple Foldable iphone iPhone

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

