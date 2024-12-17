Business Standard
Apple's India App Store: Check the most downloaded apps and games of 2024

Apple has named Kino app as iPhone App of the Year, and Adobe Lightroom as Mac App of the Year. Check the full list of the most downloaded apps and games below

Apple App Store Awards 2024

Apple App Store

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 12:37 PM IST
Apple has released the list of the most downloaded apps and games of 2024 in India. The list includes both paid and free apps and games across iPhones and iPads. Apple said that these apps and games are now also available through the year-end charts within the App Store’s Today tab. The company has also listed the top Apple Arcade games in India.
Last week, Apple also unveiled the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards, recognising 17 apps and games across Apple platforms. This includes the Kino app, which was named the iPhone App of the Year. Similarly, Adobe Lightroom was named the Mac App of the Year.
 

Apple App Store: Most downloaded apps and games of 2024 in India

iPhone: Paid games
  • Minecraft: Play with Friends
  • Earn to Die 2
  • Hitman Sniper
  • RFS - Real Flight Simulator
  • MONOPOLY: The Board Game
  • Wreckfest
  • Driving Zone 2: Car Racing
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Dungeon Survivor
  • Mika's Treasure 2 Collection
iPhone: Free games

  • BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA
  • Ludo King
  • Subway Surfers
  • Candy Crush Saga
  • Zupee: Play Ludo Game Online
  • WinZO: Solitaire & Money Games
  • Pizza Ready!
  • Dr. Driving
  • GTA: San Andreas – NETFLIX
  • 8 Ball Pool
iPhone: Paid apps
  • Forest: Focus for Productivity
  • Money Manager (Remove Ads)
  • DSLR Camera
  • Shadowrocket
  • iTablaPro
  • Voice Recorder - Audio Record
  • Procreate Pocket
  • Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit
  • HappyCow - Vegan Food Near You
  • LumaFusion
iPhone: Free apps
  • WhatsApp Messenger
  • Instagram
  • YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  • Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage
  • Google
  • Gmail - Email by Google
  • Google Maps
  • Snapchat
  • Google Chrome
  • Facebook
iPad: Paid games
  • Minecraft: Play with Friends
  • MONOPOLY: The Board Game
  • RFS - Real Flight Simulator
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Hitman Sniper
  • Geometry Dash
  • Wreckfest
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  • Earn to Die 2
  • Need for Speed Most Wanted
iPad: Free games
  • BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA
  • Ludo King
  • Subway Surfers
  • GTA: San Andreas – NETFLIX
  • Roblox
  • Asphalt Legends Unite
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  • GTA: Vice City – NETFLIX
iPad: Paid apps
  • Procreate
  • Procreate Dreams
  • LumaFusion
  • Forest: Focus for Productivity
  • Nomad Sculpt
  • iTablaPro
  • GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer
  • GeoShred
  • AnkiMobile Flashcards
  • MedNotes -For Medical Students
iPad: Free apps
  • YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  • JioCinema- Bigg Boss & Cricket
  • Google Chrome
  • Netflix
  • Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • ChatGPT
  • Gmail - Email by Google
  • Messenger for WhatsApp Duo Web
  • Calculator - Pad Edition
Arcade
  • Getting Over It+
  • NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
  • Snake.io+
  • Asphalt 8: Airborne+
  • Angry Birds Reloaded
  • Gear.Club Stradale
  • Hill Climb Racing+
  • LIMBO+
  • Football Manager 2024 Touch
  • Sneaky Sasquatch

