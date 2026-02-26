Apple's low-cost MacBook may skip premium features from MacBook Air: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil a new entry-level MacBook at its March 4 event in New York, and early reports suggest it could be positioned below the current MacBook Air in both price and features. Unlike existing Macs powered by Apple’s M-series chips, this model is expected to use an A-series chip and may come with scaled-back hardware to keep costs down. From display and charging speeds to connectivity and storage, here is how the new entry-level MacBook could stack up against the existing MacBooks.

Apple’s low-cost MacBook: How it may compare

On the performance front, earlier reports suggest the device could run on the A18 Pro chip — the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. For reference, the current generation MacBook Air is powered by the M4 chip.

In terms of design, the budget MacBook may feature a smaller 12.9-inch display, compared to the 13.6-inch screen on the current MacBook Air . According to a 9To5Mac report, the anticipated low-cost MacBook is expected to have lower peak brightness than the MacBook Air’s 500-nit display. The device may also not offer a True Tone display.

The report also stated that the new entry-level MacBook will not support fast charging. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air (13-inch) offers fast-charge capability with a 70W USB-C power adapter. 9To5Mac also reported that the anticipated low-cost model will likely get a MediaTek Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip instead of Apple’s N1 chip.

For storage options, the anticipated entry-level MacBook is expected to be offered in 256GB and 512GB configurations, with a possible 128GB education-only variant. The flash storage in the new MacBook base model will reportedly have slower read and write speeds compared to the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. A MacRumors report also noted that the low-cost MacBook will likely have 8GB of RAM, and it will likely have regular USB-C ports instead of faster Thunderbolt ports.

Currently, there are conflicting reports about the construction of the new entry-level MacBook, with some stating that Apple could switch to a plastic build instead of aluminium. Meanwhile, the new device is expected to miss out on a backlit keyboard.

Expected colours

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra hogs limelight with series exclusive upgrades According to Mark Gurman’s previous report, Apple is exploring a broader range of colour options for its upcoming low-cost MacBook, including yellow, green, blue and pink. Classic finishes like silver and dark grey are also reportedly being considered. If introduced, these brighter variants would represent a departure from the typically understated palette associated with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro line-up.

Expected pricing

According to a 9To5Mac report citing Digitimes, the new entry-level MacBook could start between $699 and $749. Apple typically offers a $100 education discount, and if a 128GB variant is limited to students, the effective starting price for education buyers could be even lower.