Apple's new OS updates arrive September 14: Features, eligible devices

Apple has launched its latest iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable iPhone Duo, with the new devices set to run iOS 27. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5.

The launches follow Apple's preview of its next-generation software platforms at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 in June. While WWDC focused on broader platform updates, Apple has now detailed features specific to its latest devices and wearables. The new software generation brings deeper artificial intelligence (AI) integration, including a more capable Siri, greater use of personal context and new AI-powered features across apps.

ALSO READ: iPhone Duo launched: What Apple packs into its Rs 2.99 lakh foldable device For users in India, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27 and macOS 27 will be available from September 14 on supported devices, with Apple Intelligence features rolling out alongside the updates.

iOS 27

One of the biggest changes in iOS 27 is the next generation of Apple Intelligence, including an all-new Siri. Apple says Siri AI will be more personal, capable and conversational, using information across messages, emails, photos and other content to understand personal context.

Apple Intelligence also expands into photography. Spatial Reframing, Extend and an upgraded Clean Up tool allow users to modify images after capture, while Image Playground can create photorealistic imagery. Apple plans to add support for SynthID later this year to help identify AI-generated or edited images.

Beyond AI, iOS 27 adds more options to customise the Liquid Glass interface, new parental controls and iPhone Handoff, which allows users on supported carriers to switch between two iPhones using the same phone number.

Apple has adapted iOS 27 for the iPhone Duo's folding form factor. Lock Screen controls, the Home Screen Dock, app navigation and other interface elements can shift towards the side to make better use of vertical space. The interface also adapts as the device is folded, unfolded or rotated, moving content to the appropriate display.

iOS 27: Eligible devices

iPhone Duo

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone SE second generation and later

iPadOS 27

iPadOS 27 introduces Siri AI, a dedicated Siri app and Apple Intelligence features across the system. The platform also brings AI-powered photo editing tools such as Spatial Reframing, Extend and an enhanced Clean Up tool. Siri integrations in Notes can help turn handwritten or typed content into structured agendas and study guides.

Safari gets smarter tab grouping and Notify Me alerts for webpage changes, while Passwords, Shortcuts and Messages receive contextual recommendations and automated capabilities aimed at simplifying everyday tasks.

Beyond AI, iPadOS 27 brings performance improvements and expanded parental controls. Apple says browsing and transferring files to external drives is up to five times faster, alongside smoother Wi-Fi and cellular transitions. Liquid Glass also gets design updates aimed at improving readability and customisation.

New child-safety features include Ask to Browse for website approvals, customisable Time Allowances and Schedules, and expanded Communication Safety filters across Messages and FaceTime.

iPadOS 27: Eligible devices

iPad Pro M4 and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch fourth generation and later

iPad Pro 11-inch second generation and later

iPad Air 13-inch M2 and later

iPad Air 11-inch M2, M3 and M4

iPad Air 11-inch fourth generation and later

iPad A16

iPad ninth generation and later

iPad mini A17 Pro

iPad mini sixth generation and later

watchOS 27

watchOS 27 brings Siri AI to supported Apple Watches, along with a dedicated Siri app and a new Siri Modular watch face. The update also introduces a dynamic app grid with Siri-suggested apps, a single-handed tap gesture for Smart Stack and more contextual widget suggestions.

Health features include support for perimenopause and menopause in Cycle Tracking. Workout Buddy can also work without an iPhone nearby when the watch has Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.

Siri AI will initially roll out in beta for devices set to English, with support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish coming in October.

On the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, watchOS 27 also introduces Audio Intelligence features, including Sound Recognition, Live Rewind, Siri Recap and faster Shazam. Live Rewind can show a text snippet from the previous 15 seconds of a conversation, while Siri Recap provides a summary.

Apple says raw audio is processed in a hardware-isolated environment and immediately deleted, while summaries are end-to-end encrypted and synchronised through iCloud.

Apple is also combining Find Devices, Find Items and Find People into a redesigned Find My experience on Apple Watch, bringing device, AirTag and people tracking into a single destination.

watchOS 27: Eligible devices

Apple Watch Series 12

Apple Watch Ultra 4

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch SE 3

macOS 27

macOS 27, also called Golden Gate, brings Apple Intelligence deeper into the Mac. Siri AI gets a dedicated app and can handle more natural conversations, use personal context to find information across emails, photos and notes, and take actions in apps such as Messages, Music and Reminders.

Siri can also use Visual Intelligence to understand content on the screen through screenshots, while users can ask it to draft or edit text across apps.

Safari can automatically group tabs by topic and use Notify Me to track price drops or product restocks. Passwords can identify weak or compromised credentials and help users update them.

Photos gets Spatial Reframing, Extend and an improved Clean Up tool, while Image Playground can generate photorealistic images. Shortcuts can also be created using natural-language descriptions.

Apple is also refining the Liquid Glass interface with improved contrast and a transparency slider. The company says AirDrop transfers will be up to 80 per cent faster, while Mail gets improved search ranking and Top Hits. Apple also claims faster app launches, photo loading and file transfers on supported devices.

Other additions include richer VoiceOver image descriptions, automatic and translated video

ALSO READ: Apple raises older iPhone prices in India after iPhone 18 Pro, Duo launch captions, natural-language event creation in Calendar, improved support for ultra-wide displays and expanded iCloud Shared Albums.

macOS 27: Eligible devices