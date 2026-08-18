Apple software hints at foldable iPhone, camera-equipped AirPods, and more

Apple ’s latest software release has reportedly offered fresh clues about products it could unveil later this year, with references to unreleased iPhones, AirPods, Macs and home devices found in the latest macOS build. According to a report from MacRumors, the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate released on August 17 contains references to several products that Apple has not yet announced.

The findings come ahead of Apple’s annual September launch event, which is likely to focus on the new iPhone lineup. The software also points to a foldable iPhone and new AirPods with cameras, adding to earlier reports that Apple is planning more than its usual iPhone upgrades this year.

Camera-equipped AirPods could arrive as early as September

According to the report, the clearest new development concerns AirPods with built-in cameras. The macOS 26.7 release candidate contains a video demonstrating camera-equipped AirPods working with Apple’s Visual Intelligence feature. The video was discovered by MacRumors analyst, who posted a clip on X showing the feature in action.

In the demonstration, a person holds a book in front of the AirPods. The camera captures the book, while Visual Intelligence uses the information to identify and save details. The video suggests that the cameras could allow the earbuds to understand parts of the user's surroundings and send that information to Apple’s AI-powered features.

MacRumors noted that the camera-equipped AirPods carry the internal identifier B790. The report noted that this identifier had previously been associated with reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who suggested that the product could launch as soon as September. That would put the AirPods alongside Apple’s expected iPhone launch if the company chooses to introduce them at the same event.

Foldable iPhone also appears in the software

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is another major product referenced in the macOS code. MacRumors identified the device by the internal identifier V68, which it said is believed to be the foldable iPhone. The device is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra in Apple’s software references.

The foldable iPhone has been part of Apple’s 2026 product roadmap for several months. Apple was expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. Earlier reports suggested a book-style design, with a larger internal screen and a smaller outer display.

ALSO READ: Why AI stocks could crash even if AI succeeds: ECB explains the risk The latest software references do not confirm the final product specifications or launch date. But the appearance of the device in a release candidate is another indication that Apple is preparing software support for hardware that is moving closer to release.

More products in the code

The macOS 26.7 release candidate contains references to more than just iPhones and AirPods. These are:

Apple Home Hub (J490, J491): Apple appears to be working on a new smart home hub. J490 is believed to be the version with a built-in base, while J491 could be designed for wall mounting. The device is expected to work with Siri and could become the centre of Apple’s smart home ecosystem.

HomePod mini 2 (B525): The code refers to a device codenamed B525, which is believed to be the next HomePod mini. The current HomePod mini uses the B520 identifier. The new model could bring a new chip and other internal upgrades.

Home accessory (J229): Apple is also working on a device identified as J229. Earlier reports suggested it could have multiple sensors, detect alarm sounds and capture images. This could point to a security camera or another smart home accessory, although its exact purpose is still unclear.

Pebble: The software includes the name “Pebble”, which Bloomberg has previously reported as Apple’s internal name for homeOS, the operating system expected to power its upcoming smart home devices.

Other home devices: Two more identifiers, HomeAccessory17,2 and HomeAccessory17,3, appear in the software. Their purpose is not yet known.

New colour options: The code includes Rose Pink, Silver, Space Gray and Starlight as possible colours for an upcoming home accessory. It is unclear which product these colours belong to.

Visual reasoning: A reference to “audio_accessory_visual_reasoning” suggests Apple may be developing a feature that allows an audio device to use visual information for AI-related tasks. It could be connected to the new home hub, but the exact use is not known.

ALSO READ: Why AI stocks could crash even if AI succeeds: ECB explains the risk By this it means that software findings are not to be treated as a complete list of products Apple will unveil in September. Software code can reveal that Apple is preparing support for a device without confirming when or whether the product will reach consumers.

What to expect from Apple’s September event

The September launch is still expected to be primarily about the iPhone. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to headline the event, while the foldable iPhone could become the biggest new addition to Apple’s smartphone lineup. MacRumors said the camera-equipped AirPods could also arrive at the event, based on earlier reports and the latest software evidence.

Apple is also expected to update the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 this year. The Series 12 is likely to retain its current design but could get a faster S-series chip, improved health and fitness features and a larger battery for longer battery life. The Ultra 4 could receive the same chip upgrade. As per the report, it is reported to have a thinner design and improved sensing features for the Ultra 4.

The latest macOS references therefore offer a look at a broader Apple product strategy. Instead of relying only on yearly upgrades to existing devices, Apple appears to be working on new ways for its hardware to interact with AI, sensors and the user's surroundings. If these reports are correct, Apple’s September event could give us the first look at how these products work together.