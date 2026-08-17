CERT-In warns Chrome users of critical flaws that risk remote attacks

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users on desktop systems, flagging multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to execute code remotely, access sensitive information or disrupt systems. According to CERT-In, the warning applies to Chrome users on Windows, macOS and Linux, making an immediate browser update important for affected users.

CERT-In warns Google Chrome users: Details

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users on Windows, macOS and Linux, flagging multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to remotely compromise affected systems. The agency has urged users to update their browsers to protect against potential exploitation.

The CERT-In advisory covers multiple security vulnerabilities in desktop versions of Google Chrome. If exploited, the flaws could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely, gain unauthorised access or trigger a denial-of-service (DoS) condition, putting users of affected browser versions at risk.

ALSO READ: Google now lets users remove visible watermarks from Gemini creations The vulnerabilities are linked to use-after-free issues in Chrome components including V8, TabStrip, HTML, Extensions and Blink. According to CERT-In, a remote attacker could exploit these flaws by tricking a user into opening a specially crafted web request. Successful exploitation could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a DoS condition on the targeted system.

The warning applies to Chrome users across Windows, macOS and Linux. The affected versions include Chrome builds prior to 151.0.7922.137/.138 on Windows and macOS, while Linux users running versions prior to 151.0.7922.137 are also affected.

An attacker could potentially exploit the vulnerabilities by persuading a user to click a malicious link or visit a specially crafted webpage. If successful, such an attack could allow arbitrary code execution on the affected computer and potentially compromise information stored on the system.

The risks include unauthorised access to sensitive information, with attackers potentially gaining access to data such as passwords and banking details. Exploitation could also corrupt system memory or disrupt critical services.

The warning applies to both individual users and organisations running Chrome on affected systems. CERT-In has advised users to take immediate steps to mitigate the risks rather than continue using vulnerable versions of the browser.

ALSO READ: Krafton India announces BGMI Lite launch in India by end of 2026: Details Google has released security updates to address the vulnerabilities. Users should check that their Chrome browser is running the latest available version and install any pending updates to ensure the security fixes are applied.

How to update Google Chrome

To manually check for an update, users can open Google Chrome on a computer and click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. They then need to select Help > About Google Chrome. Chrome will automatically check for the latest version and download an available update.

Once the update has been downloaded, users need to click Relaunch to complete the installation and activate the security patches.

The warning highlights the importance of keeping desktop browsers updated, particularly when security fixes address vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited through malicious webpages or links. For users running affected Chrome versions, installing the latest available update is the primary mitigation advised in the report.