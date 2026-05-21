Apple Sports debuts in India with live scores and widgets support: Details

Apple Sports is now available in India. The free app for iPhone that gives users access to real-time game scores, stats, and more is now available to download from the Apple App Store. The Apple Sports app allows users to track live activities of a match from their iPhone’s lock screen or Apple Watch . Users can also add widgets to their iPhone to track the progress of tournaments in real time. At the moment, the app supports sports such as football, basketball, NASCAR, F1, and tennis.

At present, Apple Sports does not support games such as cricket.

What is Apple Sports

Apple Sports is a free iPhone app that provides users with real-time sports scores, stats, match updates, and personalised tracking for their favourite teams and leagues. According to Apple, the app is designed with a simple interface that puts live match information front and centre for quick access.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Apple Sports is adding support for tournament tracking, allowing users to follow entire competitions or specific national teams. Users can also receive Live Activities updates on the iPhone lock screen and Apple Watch.

The app also includes a tournament bracket view that helps users track team progression across rounds. Match cards now feature visual team formations for starting lineups, offering tactical insights before games begin. In addition, Apple Sports links directly to the Apple TV app for live match streaming access and Apple News for related editorial coverage.

Notably, Apple News is not available in India yet.

Pixel’s At a Glance

A similar feature to Apple Sports exists in the Android ecosystem as well. Earlier last year, Google updated the At a Glance feature for Pixel smartphones, introducing live score tracking capability on the lock screen.

Users did not need to have any specific app on their phones for this to work. The system-level feature fetched scores from Google in real time and displayed them on the lock screen. This feature supports live score tracking for a range of sports, including cricket.