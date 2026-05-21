Samsung likely to debut Galaxy S27 Pro alongside Ultra: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly working to expand its Galaxy S-series to four models by introducing a new Pro variant in the lineup, expected with the Galaxy S27 series. According to a report by South Korean publication ETNews, the Galaxy S27 series, expected to debut in the first half of next year, could include four models: Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Until now, Samsung has offered three models in its flagship Galaxy S lineup — a standard model, a Plus variant, and an Ultra model.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: What to expect

According to the report, the Galaxy S27 Pro could feature a 6.47-inch OLED display. The reported 6.47-inch display would introduce a new screen size to the lineup. The current Galaxy S26 series offers a 6.2-inch display on the standard model, a 6.7-inch display on the Plus variant, and a 6.9-inch display on the Ultra.

The report stated that the Galaxy S27 Pro may not include stylus support, a feature currently exclusive to the Ultra model. Apart from that, the device is expected to share specifications with the Ultra variant.

If accurate, the Galaxy S27 Pro would likely sit between the standard and Ultra variants. Its display would be slightly larger than the base model but noticeably smaller than the Ultra, while potentially offering many of the same high-end specifications.

This could also force Samsung to reposition the standard and the Plus models to maintain a clear distinction within the lineup. Otherwise, these models may struggle to offer enough value compared to the higher end models, as is apparent in current generation lineup where the Ultra benefits from clear upgrades over the last generation model, but the standard and Plus models are seen as incremental upgrades.

Competition

Apple’s lineup has traditionally consisted of four iPhone models, but that changed in 2025 with the iPhone 17 series, when the Plus model was dropped. At the same time, Apple introduced the iPhone Air, a new product category focused on a thin-and-lightweight design.

This year, Apple is reportedly set to rejig its launch strategy. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, alongside the anticipated foldable iPhone. It may then launch the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air in spring 2027.

If the reported launch timeline and lineup plans for both companies prove accurate, Samsung and Apple could end up competing head-to-head across their full smartphone portfolios. Samsung’s entire Galaxy S27 lineup would compete against Apple’s Pro models — likely launched four to six months earlier — as well as Apple’s newer base models, which may debut around the same time.