Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / ASML becomes Mistral AI's top shareholder after latest funding round

ASML becomes Mistral AI's top shareholder after latest funding round

The round will make Mistral the most valuable AI company in Europe with a 10-billion-euro ($11.7 billion) pre-money valuation in its latest Series C funding round, the people said

A new era in artificial intelligence (AI) is underway. In a few months, evolved versions of the technology will emerge and find mainstream applications. From AI that works on human prompts, the world will face agentic AI, an autonomous and automated

Often presented as France's and Europe's AI champion, Mistral competes with U.S. giants such as OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters NEW YORK
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ASML, a crucial supplier of advanced chipmaking equipment, is set to become the top shareholder of French artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI in a move to strengthen European tech sovereignty, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
The Dutch ASML is committing 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for Mistral's 1.7 billion euro (~$2 billion) fundraise and is expected to get a board seat at Mistral, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private negotiations. 
The round will make Mistral the most valuable AI company in Europe with a 10-billion-euro ($11.7 billion) pre-money valuation in its latest Series C funding round, the people said. 
 
ASML declined to comment. Mistral did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. 
Often presented as France's and Europe's AI champion, Mistral competes with U.S. giants such as OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. 

Also Read

steel, steel industry

Steel industry eyes AI to enhance value chain, green transition finance

Anthropic

Anthropic to pay $1.5 bn to settle lawsuit over pirated chatbot data

Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros sues Midjourney for AI images of Superman, Bugs Bunny

OpenAI

OpenAI to simplify job searches with a dedicated AI-powered hiring platform

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI to launch first AI chip next year in partnership with Broadcom

A stake in Mistral would tie together two European technology leaders, and the cash from ASML could help Mistral make Europe less reliant on U.S. and Chinese AI models, the sources said. 
ASML makes lithography equipment crucial for cutting-edge chip production and uses AI to help make its tools more efficient. The company could benefit from implementing Mistralâ€™s data analytics and AI capabilities to improve the performance of its tools and develop additional products. 
ASML is the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment to chip manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Intel. The EUV systems cost roughly $180 million and are necessary to manufacture the most advanced chips. 
Mistral, backed by Nvidia, was valued at more than $6 billion after its Series B funding round last year and the Financial Times reported earlier this month that Mistral is in talks with MGX and other investors to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $10 billion.
Last week, Bloomberg News reported that Mistral's funding round is set for a $14 billion valuation. 
It was founded in 2023 by Arthur Mensch, a former DeepMind researcher, and ex-Meta researchers TimothÃ©e Lacroix and Guillaume Lample. 
Bank of America is said to have advised ASML on its investment in Mistral, the people said. Bank of America declined to comment.

More From This Section

Anthropic

Anthropic to pay $1.5 bn to settle authors' lawsuit over AI chatbot Claude

Tech Wrap September 5

Tech Wrap Sept 5: Moto Book 60 Pro, Lava Bold N1, Adobe Premiere on iPhone

Apple Awe dropping event on September 9: iPhone 17 series expected

Apple Awe dropping event on Sep 9: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3 expected

WhatsApp

iOS 26: WhatsApp explores liquid glass design language for Apple iPhone app

iPhone 16, Apple iPhones

Apple iPhone 17 series may launch at a starting price of Rs 86,000: Report

Topics : Artificial intelligence finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon