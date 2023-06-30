Taiwanese company ASUS unveiled its much-awaited 5.9-inch display smartphone ZenFone 10 on June 29 and live-streamed the launch on its official youtube channel. The smartphone is currently launched in European countries only and will be available in other markets soon.The Zenfone 10 continues providing traditional flagship-grade specs in a "small" package. The company has also come up with wireless charging for the first time this year, which was not in its previous models.The newly launched smartphone comes in different variants, such as Starry Blue, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black colour.ASUS ZenFone 10: FeaturesThe ASUS ZenFone 10 has a 5.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The new device has done a great job from a camera point of view, as it has a 50 MP camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor with a six-axis gimbal stabilisation 2.0 and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor.The ZenFone 10 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with Qualcomm Adreno 740. The device has three different storage variants 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB.It also has Android 13 OS, and its battery backup is also pretty good. It has 4,300mAh with 30W fast charging; 15W wireless charging technology.The device also has the latest 5G and 4G Volte and further includes Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11b 7, GPS, NFC, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.The weight of the new ASUS ZenFone 10 is 172 grams, with 146.5mmx68.1mmx9.4mm dimensions.What is the price of the ASUS Zenfone 10?The ASUS ZenFone 10 is launched in European countries only, where it is priced around EUR 799 (approx Rs 71,260), EUR 849 (approx Rs 75,714), and (approx Rs 82,851), respectively.When will ASUS Zenfone 10 be available in India?The smartphone is not available in India for now and might be available in the next few months.