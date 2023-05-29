Battlegrounds Mobile India available to play with new BGMI 2.5 updates



Krafton made significant changes and updates in the game to fulfil the government guidelines, the game is currently available for three months, and during this period, government officials will monitor it. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) returns to India after ten months of absence. The latest BGMI 2.5 will be available to download with new features and an enhanced gaming experience.

BGMI new features Check out the amazing features of BGMI: The good news for gamers is that BGMI is now available to download from Playstore with its latest 2.5 updates. These major updates are there for a much better gaming experience. Timesnownews mentioned the new and upgraded features of BGMI India mentioned below.

Tropical Thrills of Nusa

Classic map upgrades The BGMI 2.5 will give you a better experience with improved textures, the effect of the Livik waterfall and newly added supply shops in Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok. Under new features, the new and smallest map, Nusa - a tropical resort island, is gaining the maximum attention. This map condenses the match into a speedy, eight-minute spectacle filled with ziplines, an elevator and ATV.

