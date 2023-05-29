Battlegrounds Mobile India available to play with new BGMI 2.5 updates

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) returns to India after ten months of absence. The latest BGMI 2.5 will be available to download with new features and an enhanced gaming experience.
Krafton made significant changes and updates in the game to fulfil the government guidelines, the game is currently available for three months, and during this period, government officials will monitor it.
The good news for gamers is that BGMI is now available to download from Playstore with its latest 2.5 updates. These major updates are there for a much better gaming experience. Timesnownews mentioned the new and upgraded features of BGMI India mentioned below.
BGMI new features
Check out the amazing features of BGMI:
Tropical Thrills of Nusa
Under new features, the new and smallest map, Nusa - a tropical resort island, is gaining the maximum attention. This map condenses the match into a speedy, eight-minute spectacle filled with ziplines, an elevator and ATV.
Classic map upgrades
The BGMI 2.5 will give you a better experience with improved textures, the effect of the Livik waterfall and newly added supply shops in Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok.
Rebuilt features
BGMI will now offer a smooth throwable throwing experience. An 'invite' option in spawn island, sound visualisation function, and much more. It doesn't end here, CYCLE4 SEASON11 showed exciting rewards like sunglasses, masks, parachutes and pink level full set resources.
Safeguarding user experience
BGMI 2.5 is now promoting a responsible gaming experience. One such amazing feature is that it capped play time to three hours for under 18 gamers and six hours for others. The feature of parental verification and spending limit for minors continues.