Monday, November 10, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India among top data centre markets; Mumbai costs among lowest globally

India among top data centre markets; Mumbai costs among lowest globally

The ranking is based on the cost per watt to build data centres, with 1st rank representing the highest construction costs and 52nd the lowest

Invenia Tech, data centre

The report states that Mumbai's data centre construction cost is just USD 6.64 per watt, positioning the city 51st out of 52 global markets assessed. | (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as one of the world's most attractive markets for data centre investment, with Mumbai ranking as the second-lowest-cost region globally for data centre construction in 2025, according to the latest Turner & Townsend Data Centre Construction Cost Index.

The report states that Mumbai's data centre construction cost is just USD 6.64 per watt, positioning the city 51st out of 52 global markets assessed.

The ranking is based on the cost per watt to build data centres, with 1st rank representing the highest construction costs and 52nd the lowest.

Thus, Mumbai's 51st position indicates it is the second most cost-effective city in the world for data centre construction, offering significantly lower costs compared to most other markets.

 

This low-cost environment gives India a strategic edge for investment, substantially lower than other major hubs such as Tokyo, Singapore, and Zurich, where costs per watt are at least twice as high.

Also Read

Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel

MMRDA plans ₹1.05 trillion integrated tunnel road network across Mumbaipremium

Stray dogs

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them: BMC

Mumbai

Mumbai takes the crown in the list of Asia's happiest cities of 2025

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs promotes 49 people from India as managing directors

Ajmera Realty

Ajmera Realty to launch projects worth ₹12,000 cr in Mumbai's Wadalapremium

Mumbai also benefits from a cheaper electricity tariff at 6.71 US cents/kWh, which is over 50 per cent lower than Shanghai, further improving its operational cost base.

India produces 20 per cent of the world's data but has only 3 per cent of global data centre capacity, highlighting critical reliance on foreign hosting and signalling massive domestic market expansion potential.

India, alongside Japan and Singapore, is already among the largest data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region after Mainland China. Estimates say India will require an investment of USD 156 billion for regional buildout.

"India sits at a crucial global inflection point, with markets like Mumbai offering a potent combination of competitive construction costs, ranked the second lowest globally, and a massive projected market opportunity, with an estimated USD 156 billion required for regional buildout. This low-cost base provides India with a salient advantage for data centre investment, Sumit Mukherjee, Managing Director for Real Estate in Asia at Turner & Townsend, said.

Despite the cost advantage, securing reliable power and strengthening supply chains remain major hurdles.

An analysis of the current cost per watt to build data centres across 52 global markets shows an average cost inflation of 5.5 per cent in 2025.

The report recommends that clients reassess their procurement strategies to reinforce supply chains and facilitate the rapid deployment of AI data centres. It also highlights the need for innovation to create and implement more energy-efficient designs and to reduce the risks associated with power connection delays.

...To fully capture the benefits of the AI transformation, developers must urgently prioritise securing reliable power and water availability, and strategically strengthen supply chains to deliver the advanced cooling technologies. The market's rapid expansion is driven by strong demand for high-density, GPU-optimised facilities, making decisive action on innovative cooling and energy-efficient designs absolutely critical now, Mukherjee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance Jio offers 18 months free Gemini AI Pro

Reliance Jio extends 18 months free Gemini AI Pro subscription to all users

Tech Wrap November 10

Tech Wrap Nov 10: iPhone Satellite features, Perplexity Comet, WhatsApp

Oppo Reno 15 series

Oppo Reno 15 series likely to launch in India this December: What to expect

BGMI

BGMI 4.1 update to release soon: Rollout timeline, what to expect, more

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M5

Apple may bring OLED touchscreen to MacBook Pro next year: What to expect

Topics : Mumbai Data centre Asia's biggest data centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon