GTA Online adds 'Mansion Raid' mode with double rewards and cash bonuses

Rockstar Games has introduced a new adversary mode called Mansion Raid in GTA Online, bringing close-quarters combat to luxury properties in Los Santos. The mode is now live and forms part of this week’s featured activities, alongside limited-time bonuses on nightclubs, business battles, and select in-game events.

The update went live on January 15, and includes double rewards across several modes, along with cash bonuses for completing specific challenges.

What is GTA Online

It is a multiplayer game based on Grand Theft Auto V, developed by Rockstar Games. It places players in a shared, constantly evolving version of Los Santos, where they can explore the open world, complete missions, take part in competitive modes, and interact with other players online. The mode operates as a live service, with regular updates adding new activities, locations, vehicles, and gameplay features.

Players can build their criminal careers in GTA Online by taking on heists, running businesses, competing in races and adversary modes, or simply free-roaming with others. Progression is tied to earning in-game currency and reputation points, which can be used to purchase properties, vehicles, weapons, and customisations.

GTA Online is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

ALSO READ: Instagram expands Meta AI reel translations to more Indian languages

What is Mansion Raid in GTA Online

Mansion Raid is a team-based Adversary Mode that pits attackers against defenders inside a high-end mansion. Players are split into two sides:

Attackers must breach the property, disable security systems using explosives, and reach a basement vault to extract gold.

Defenders are tasked with stopping the infiltration by disarming explosives and holding off attackers within the mansion.

As per Rockstar Games, the mode focuses on indoor combat and tight corridors rather than open-world gunfights. Attackers gain additional time by successfully disabling security systems, while defenders must respond quickly to planted charges.

Vault extraction and escape mechanics

Once attackers reach the vault and collect the gold, the final phase involves escaping the mansion while security systems are down. Defenders can attempt to intercept players during this exit phase, while attackers must coordinate their escape under time pressure.

The structure of the mode emphasises short rounds, limited visibility, and close-range firefights.

Rewards and limited-time bonuses

During its launch week, Mansion Raid is offering two times the GTA currency (GTA$) and reward point (RP). In addition, players who win a round will receive a GTA$200,000 bonus, which Rockstar says will be delivered within 72 hours.

Other bonuses available this week include:

Double Nightclub Daily Income through January 21

4X GTA$, RP, and Nightclub Goods from Business Battles

A GTA$100,000 bonus for completing one Business Battle as part of the Weekly Challenge

Additional events with double rewards

Rockstar has also enabled double rewards across several recurring GTA Online activities:

G’s Cache: Collecting the daily cache now grants 2X GTA$ and RP

Community Race Series: All races in the featured Community Series are paying out double rewards, including a newly added Mega Ramp track

Vehicle and weapon discounts this week

A range of vehicles is available at 30 per cent off, including models across Super, Muscle, Sports, SUV, Off-Road, and Military categories. Rockstar has also updated the Gun Van inventory, with discounts on select weapons such as the Railgun and Stun Gun, alongside a rotating selection of explosives and firearms.