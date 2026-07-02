Serial entrepreneur Turakhia launches AI work platform Neo with $30 mn

Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia on Wednesday announced the launch of Neo, an AI-native work platform designed to bring work, knowledge and AI execution into a single connected suite. He has committed $30 million of his own capital to build the company.

Turakhia's fifth entrepreneurial venture enters the market at a time when enterprises are accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption but continue to struggle to translate it into meaningful productivity gains. According to him, the challenge lies not in the quality of AI models but in the fragmented nature of enterprise work.

"Most organisations fail to capture the value of AI because context is fragmented, knowledge is scattered across teams and tools remain disconnected. Neo changes that by centralising context and making AI a first-class participant in every workflow, not a tab beside it," Turakhia, founder of Neo, said.

The Neo Suite includes Friday, an AI assistant, co-worker and agent layer connected to more than 1,000 external applications; Tasket, a project management platform; Studio, a knowledge management platform for documents, spreadsheets and diagrams; and Drive, a file-sharing workspace where people and AI agents work together on files.

The launch comes as enterprises worldwide seek practical ways to deploy AI beyond experimentation and into core business operations. Neo is built on the premise that the next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by execution, with AI embedded directly into everyday workflows.

Turakhia has spent more than two decades building global technology companies. He previously co-founded Directi, Radix, Titan and Zeta. Directi's web businesses were acquired for $160 million in 2014, Titan reached a valuation of $300 million following an investment from Automattic, while SoftBank-backed Zeta is currently valued at about $2 billion.