Govt issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp usernames amid fraud concerns

A Meta spokesperson said: "We’ve announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on WhatsApp. The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we’ve held the highest-profile names — think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts — so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well. Users still require a phone number to use WhatsApp and we’ve built multiple layers of defense against scams into usernames."

Meanwhile the company in its announcement on Tuesday said that the highest-profile names — public figures, government entities, celebrities, and verified Meta accounts — are held so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners, and certain lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well.