California settles with Google over location privacy practices for $93 mn

Search giant Google has agreed to a USD 93 million settlement with the state of California on Thursday over the its location-privacy practices.

The settlement follows a USD 391.5 million settlement with 40 states, reached in November 2022, to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations.

The states' investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking by disabling a feature the company called location history.

Our investigation revealed that Google was telling its users one thing that it would no longer track their location once they opted out but doing the opposite and continuing to track its users' movements for its own commercial gain. That's unacceptable, and we're holding Google accountable with today's settlement, said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement.

Representatives for Google parent company Alphabet Inc. did not immediately respond to a message for comment. Google said last year that it fixed the problems several years ago.

As part of the settlement, in which Google admitted no wrongdoing, the company also agreed to a number of restrictions, including providing more transparency about location tracking, disclosing to users that their location information may be used for ad personalisation, and showing additional information to users when enabling location-related account settings.

Also Read Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage: DoJ India among top 3 markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official California State Senate passes brings law banning caste discrimination S Korea's top court orders Google to disclose shared personal data Google rolling out its topic filters to Search results on desktop Apple Inc taps new leader for 'secret' team developing glucose tracker Google's search defaults prey on power of habit: Expert in antitrust trial Apple incorporates India's NavIC GPS system in iPhone 15: Chandrasekhar Top 5 websites to sell your old phones and get instant cash in 2023 Apple slashes iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 prices after iPhone 15 launch